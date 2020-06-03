You are the owner of this article.
Search continues into second day for man presumed drowned
Search continues into second day for man presumed drowned

Bass Lake

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is involved in a search for a man believed to have drowned at Bass Lake in Starke County.

BASS LAKE — A search was to resume Wednesday morning for a 37-year-old man who went missing Tuesday afternoon in Bass Lake, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

Anthony Cohn, of Bass Lake, was standing on a sandbar when the wind released the anchor on his boat, which rapidly began to float away, Brock said.

Cohn swam after the boat as it entered deeper water and he went under the surface, but did not to reappear.

Cohn was with his girlfriend at the time of his disappearance, Brock had said.

Conservation officers were notified about 2:45 p.m. and began searching for Cohn with the assistance of other local agencies, Brock said.

The officers searched with sonar equipment from boats, while divers looked under the surface of the lake, he said.

"The public is asked to avoid the area while the search continues," Brock said.

