Search continues into second day for man presumed drowned

BASS LAKE — A search was to resume Wednesday morning for a 37-year-old man who went missing Tuesday afternoon in Bass Lake, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
Anthony Cohn, of Bass Lake, was standing on a sandbar when the wind released the anchor on his boat, which rapidly began to float away, Brock said.
Cohn swam after the boat as it entered deeper water and he went under the surface, but did not to reappear.
Cohn was with his girlfriend at the time of his disappearance, Brock had said.
Conservation officers were notified about 2:45 p.m. and began searching for Cohn with the assistance of other local agencies, Brock said.
The officers searched with sonar equipment from boats, while divers looked under the surface of the lake, he said.
"The public is asked to avoid the area while the search continues," Brock said.
Gallery: Protesters gather in Crown Point
In peaceful protest from start to finish, about 60 demonstrators gathered on the Crown Point downtown square Monday afternoon, rallying against racism and the police actions that led to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. After more than an hour of demonstration on the square, the group marched north on Main Street to the Lake County Government Center, escorted by Mayor David Uran and Crown Point police.
A protester raises her fist in the air Monday outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point while rallying against the police actio…
A group of about 40 protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demons…
A protester raises her fist while chanting and demonstrating near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. She was with a group r…
A protester prays over the picture of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died at the hands of police last week. The woman was among a group r…
Protesters hold signs Monday outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the de…
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, marches up and down the lines of protesters, leading chants outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse Monday.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, right, welcomes a group of protesters to the downtown area of the city on Monday,saying they were welcome to pro…
Chase Jackson, of Merrillville, led protesters in chants and prayers outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday afternoon.
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating a…
A group of protesters lay face down on the pavement outside of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday. They were demonstrating a…
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death…
Protesters lay face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday, rallying against racism and the death o…
A protester lies face down on the pavement outside the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point on Monday, rallying against racism and the de…
A group of protesters gather on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point Monday.
Protesters speak out against racism and police brutality Monday afternoon on the Main Street side of the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Crown Point Pastor David Hamstra leads a group of demonstrators in prayer Monday afternoon near the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point.
Nia Wells, of Merrillville, told a gathering of protesters in Crown Point Monday that it's difficult being a black person living as a minority…
A protester holds a picture of George Floyd Monday outside of the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. She was in a group that demons…
A picture of George Floyd displayed Monday during a protest that began at the Old Lake County Courthouse in downtown Crown Point and ended out…
Pastor Cedric Howard, who lives in Crown Point and leads the Goodwill Church in East Chicago, leads a group of protesters in prayer Monday in …
