Second grader shows off empty handgun magazine at recess, district responds

A second grader brought a gun magazine to Jane Ball Elementary School on Monday, according to Cedar Lake police.

At about noon, the student brought the magazine, which was empty, to recess and showed it to other students, according to a Hanover Community School Corp. news release.

One of these students immediately told an adult, who asked to see the student's magazine and then turned it over to a school resource officer working in the building, according to the district.

"The child was immediately removed and taken to the principal's office," the Cedar Lake Police Department said in a press release. "The parents of the child were contacted and it was determined the empty magazine did come from the child’s home. It was also determined the child never had access to any weapons or ammunition, the empty magazine was accidentally left out."

The Jane Ball school resource officer and principal searched the student's belongings after being taken to the school's main office and nothing else was found in the student's possession, according to Hanover schools.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Lake Police said there was no threat to the safety of other students at the school, which has been handling the situation in conjunction with law enforcement.