WHITING — After 25 years of planning one of Indiana's largest festivals, chairman Tom Dabertin has the keys to throwing a great event.
The goal, he said, is to keep things "fresh."
Dabertin, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling, organized Pierogi Fest to celebrate Whiting-Robertsdale’s ethnic heritage. They had 1,200 pierogi to sell the first year and thought they might have some left over. The festival ended up selling out.
Now, the festival has experienced record numbers, with more than 350,000 visitors last year. Dabertin expects crowds to swell far past that this year.
"One of the things we do every year when we're done with Pierogi Fest: We literally tear it apart and rebuild it," Dabertin said. "We don't say, 'Oh that worked last year, let's do that next year.' We go through and analyze everything."
The planning for the next year's festival occurs just after the current one ends. The planning for 2019's event started last August with a meeting to discuss "quick issues." Planning in earnest starts in September, Dabertin said, but changes are a continuous cycle.
"I have to be honest. Some of the planning for this year was done last year during the festival," Dabertin said. "When we notice things and we say, 'Oh this needs to be changed,' we write it down and then start for planning for next year how we're going to change things."
Dabertin and vice chairman Rick Massoels walk around the festival together, "already planning next year's event," Dabertin said.
The festival always has its staple events like the precision lawn mowing team, Mr. Pierogi and the Polka parade, but food vendors and the musical entertainment change from year to year. Dabertin said the festival has expanded with more arts and crafts and switched up parts of the layout, including the location of the main stage and the addition of more bleacher seating. And there have been "dramatic changes" made to the wine and cheese garden.
"Our wine and cheese garden will now serve beer as well," Dabertin said.
The entire festival is run by volunteers, Dabertin said. About 650 volunteers help to put on what has become one of the largest food festivals in the Midwest.
"We have some great volunteers," Dabertin said. "We have somewhere between 40 and 50 people serving on a dozen committees that actually plan the festival."
The committees meet throughout the year to come up with a plan and budget for their part of the festival, such as food, arts and crafts or the beer garden.
"As chairman, I try to participate in all of those meetings and work with the chairs," Dabertin said. "It's really great. The nice thing about Pierogi Fest is that its all run by volunteers and we keep those volunteers, they continue to be involved."
The parade is the festival's "signature activity" and draws over 100,000 spectators. Dabertin warns people to get there early to get a seat and to not wait until close to start time to arrive.
"It's a not a traditional parade," Dabertin said. "It's a spoof on parades. It's mayhem, it's crazy and it's fun."
He said for the past few years, people have been staking out spots to watch the parade and setting up blankets on Thursday, which is the day the volunteers set up the festival itself and an entire day before the parade starts.
"We've had to ask people to move their chairs because they're putting chairs up where we're putting vendors," Dabertin said.
The annual festival kicks off July 26 with entertainment in the afternoon and the parade, featuring characters like The Pieroguettes and Mr. Pierogi. More events follow on July 27 and 28, including a pierogi toss and pierogi-eating contest.
The festival is accepting parade applications until July 21. Applications need to be submitted to the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 1417 119th St. The parade lineup begins at 6 p.m. July 26 at 120th Street and Davis Avenue.
"It's just a lot of fun," Dabertin said.