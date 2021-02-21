Selling winning lottery ticket pays off big for small Hammond grocery store

HAMMOND — There actually are two winners when a big lottery jackpot is hit in Indiana.

The lottery player who purchased the ticket gets the prize, of course.

But the lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket also is paid a bonus of 1% of the prize value, up to $100,000, directly by the Hoosier Lottery.

It’s one of the tools the Hoosier Lottery uses to attract and retain lottery ticket retailers in cities and towns across Indiana.

And it recently paid off big for the small Hammond grocery store that sold a winning CA$H 5 draw game ticket worth $1.08 million.

On Feb. 3, the Hoosier Lottery presented the three owners of RA Foods, 1201 Chicago Ave., a check for $10,840 for selling the CA$H 5 ticket that won the game’s top prize.

The store owners, Ami Patel, Jagesh Patel and Gaurang Agrawal, told lottery officials they were beyond words at winning their own jackpot.

“It was very exciting and unexpected. We are very happy a customer from our store won,” they said.

“We were hoping it was a regular customer, and we were wondering and guessing who it may be, which was fun. We did not know the winner.”