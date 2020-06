Semi crash closes I-80/94 lanes near Calumet Ave., police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE COUNTY – Part of Interstate 80/94 was closed at Calumet Avenue early Tuesday due to a semitrailer rollover, police said.

The three right eastbound lanes were closed about 8:40 a.m. The ramp to Calumet Avenue was partially blocked, Indiana State Police said.

A single semi crashed about 8:30 a.m., spilling some of its load onto the interstate, police said.

Police said the truck driver was injured but in stable condition.

The right lanes will be closed for about three hours for cleanup, INDOT tweeted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

