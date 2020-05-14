Semi driver died after hitting tree in Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — Police were investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning involving a semitrailer, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The semi hit a tree about 8:10 a.m. near Calumet Avenue and Kenwood Street, he said.
The semi driver died in the crash.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
