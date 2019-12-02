{{featured_button_text}}
Semi wreck closes US 20 in LaPorte County

A semitrailer is overturned on U.S. 20 in LaPorte County on Monday. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

 Provided

A crash between a semitrailer and a LaPorte County Highway Department truck completely closed U.S. 20 between State Road 39 and Fail Road in LaPorte County for hours Monday afternoon, police said.

An overturned semitrailer blocked all the eastbound and westbound lanes, resulting in a complete closure of the busy highway, according to police. The accident took place between Michigan City and LaPorte, near the Galena Wetland Conservation Area and La Lumiere School.

"The crash was a two vehicle minor personal injury crash just east of Wilhelm Road along U.S. 20," said Capt. Derek Allen with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. "It involved a tractor-trailer and a LaPorte County Highway Department truck. One subject involved in the crash sustained an injury."

The crash was cleaned up and the highway was reopened by about 3 p.m..

An investigation is ongoing. Allen said more details would not be available until Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office at 219-326-7700.

