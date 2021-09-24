Semi rollover shuts southbound I-65 near Rensselaer

Southbound Interstate 65 could remain closed for most of the morning as crews continue to clean up after a semitrailer rolled and dumped its load near Rensselaer early this morning.

The semi rolled around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 210 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Police. The crash is forcing southbound traffic off the highway, with U.S. 231 and U.S. 41 recommended as alternate routes.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield posted on Twitter that delays on I-65 could persist all day.

Photos from the scene showed the top of the overturned trailer had been ripped open with much of the trailer’s load spilling off the shoulder. ISP said earlier this morning that no serious injuries were reported.

