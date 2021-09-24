 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi rollover shuts southbound I-65 near Rensselaer
alert urgent

Semi rollover shuts southbound I-65 near Rensselaer

Southbound Interstate 65 could remain closed for most of the morning as crews continue to clean up after a semitrailer rolled and dumped its load near Rensselaer early this morning.

The semi rolled around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 210 in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Police. The crash is forcing southbound traffic off the highway, with U.S. 231 and U.S. 41 recommended as alternate routes.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation and ISP Sgt. Glen Fifield posted on Twitter that delays on I-65 could persist all day.

Photos from the scene showed the top of the overturned trailer had been ripped open with much of the trailer’s load spilling off the shoulder. ISP said earlier this morning that no serious injuries were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tent city rises in effort to restore power after Ida

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts