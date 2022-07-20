 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate staffers to offer assistance to veterans at Ivy Tech

Ivy Tech stock art

Ivy Tech Community College

 Doug Ross, file,The Times

Veterans, active military members and their families will be able to get help with various resources available to them at a Thursday veterans event sponsored by Indiana’s two U.S. senators.

The "one stop shop" event, sponsored by the offices of U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crown Point location of Ivy Tech Community College Lake County, 9900 Connecticut Drive.

Attendees will be able to get individualized assistance navigating issues they may be having with the Veterans Administration and Social Security Administration, as well as learn about resources available from various agencies. Groups represented will include the Veteran Health Administration, the Lake County Veteran Service Office, Operation: Job Ready Veterans and Ivy Tech Lake County’s veteran services office, among others.

For more information, contact Jacob Harkin, Military and Veteran Outreach Manager and Constituent Services Specialist for U.S. Sen Mike Braun, at Jacob Harkin@braun.senate.gov.

