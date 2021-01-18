Seniors getting vaccinated in Schererville and Chesterton

Seniors and staff at Deer Creek in Schererville and Residences at Coffee Creek in Chesterton received a COVID-19 vaccine Monday.
Residences Senior Living brought in Walgreens to administer Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at its memory care and assisted living communities in Northwest Indiana. Additional vaccination clinics will take place on Feb. 15 and March 15, since the vaccine requires two shots 28 days apart.
“It’s been a long and winding road with many new and unprecedented curves," Deer Creek Executive Director Karen Ayersman said. "Without the cooperation of our residents, dedicated staff, families, partners in care and essential vendors we could not have built the bridge essential to arriving at this point, nearly a year later.”
The pandemic has killed nearly 2 million people around the world, including nearly 400,000 people in the United States.
But vaccinations are being rolled out. The Indiana State Department of Health reports that thus far 303,000 Hoosiers have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 64,000 have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Early on in the pandemic, Residences Senior Living imposed measures to protect residents and staff at Deer Creek and Residences at Coffee Creek from the disease, installing Oxy4 Air Purifier systems and foggers. Other measures included having housekeepers sanitize all apartment, taking the temperatures of visitors, monitoring for symptoms, and wearing personal protective equipment.
“There’s a growing sense of relief, and most importantly hope through this early availability of the all-important vaccines. We’ll stay solid on our bridge efforts, wearing our masks, and continuing all the efforts that helped us reach this next path on the journey. Vaccines are now part of the arsenal to combat COVID-19 and we are so excited to offer them this early,” Ayersman said.
