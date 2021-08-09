Seniors have their day at the Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — Florida is known for its oranges, but the state also has some great apple peelers.

Charlie Duppstadt, who is from the Sunshine State, took first place Monday morning during the Lake County Fair’s apple peeling contest.

The goal of the event, which was sponsored by Franciscan Health, was to have the longest continuous apple peel. Duppstadt’s peel measured in slightly longer than four feet. Casimira Bilinski, of Calumet City, came in second place with a peel that was close to 45 inches long.

But not everyone shared the same peeling talents as Duppstadt and Bilinski. The shortest peel measured in at just more than an inch.

Duppstadt said his winning technique involved creating a peel that was just thick enough that it wouldn’t snap while he was peeling the honey crisp apple.

He said it was fun starting off his day at the fair with the first place trophy in the apple peeling contest.

“It’s a good feeling,” Duppstadt said.

Although Duppstadt lives in Florida, he said he is originally from Indiana. Each summer he visits family in this area, and that trip involves time at the Lake County Fair.