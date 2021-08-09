Seniors have their day at the Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — Florida is known for its oranges, but the state also has some great apple peelers.
Charlie Duppstadt, who is from the Sunshine State, took first place Monday morning during the Lake County Fair’s apple peeling contest.
The goal of the event, which was sponsored by Franciscan Health, was to have the longest continuous apple peel. Duppstadt’s peel measured in slightly longer than four feet. Casimira Bilinski, of Calumet City, came in second place with a peel that was close to 45 inches long.
But not everyone shared the same peeling talents as Duppstadt and Bilinski. The shortest peel measured in at just more than an inch.
Duppstadt said his winning technique involved creating a peel that was just thick enough that it wouldn’t snap while he was peeling the honey crisp apple.
He said it was fun starting off his day at the fair with the first place trophy in the apple peeling contest.
“It’s a good feeling,” Duppstadt said.
Although Duppstadt lives in Florida, he said he is originally from Indiana. Each summer he visits family in this area, and that trip involves time at the Lake County Fair.
The apple peeling contest was one of several events sponsored by Franciscan Health on Monday for senior citizens.
The Showcase Tent at the fair was full of various health screenings and information.
“After a hiatus last year due to COVID-19, Franciscan Health is excited to once again provide free health screenings and information to local senior citizens at the Lake County Fair,” said Robert Blaszkiewicz, spokesman for Franciscan Health. “With many people delaying checkups during the pandemic, Senior Day is an important opportunity to help them monitor their vital signs and address potential health issues.”
Mary Middleton, of Crown Point, said she was thankful for the opportunity to participate in the screenings. She said her blood pressure seemed a little higher than normal.
“It’s good to know that so I can keep an eye on it,” she said. “I’ll go to my doctor, too.”
Andre Greenfield, of Merrillville, said he’s put a stronger emphasis on improving his health in recent months, and results from his screenings had improved from tests he’s done in the past.
“It was good to see that work pay off,” he said.