Two people were injured and sent to an area hospital after a major crash on Route 6 just east of South Haven in unincorporated Porter County late Monday afternoon, police said.
Porter County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said the accident took place near the Mallard's Landing subdivision just outside of South Haven in unincorporated Liberty Township.
"One occupant needed extrication and two patients were transported to Porter Regional Hospital," he said.
The crash blocked Route 6 on Monday afternoon, forcing motorists to take detours from the busy highway during the evening rush hour. Witnesses reported seeing ambulances, firetrucks and paramedics on the heavily trafficked road.
McFalls said no further information was immediately available about about the accident or the conditions of those injured in it.