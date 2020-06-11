You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Serious crash closes part of U.S. 41 in Newton County
breaking urgent

Serious crash closes part of U.S. 41 in Newton County

{{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON COUNTY – Part of U.S. 41 in Newton County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a serious crash, officials said.

All northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed at State Road 10 about 1:40 p.m., INDOT tweeted.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area altogether and find alternate routes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protesters condemn Griffith bar known for provocative comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts