Serious crash closes part of U.S. 41 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY – Part of U.S. 41 in Newton County was closed Thursday afternoon due to a serious crash, officials said.
All northbound and southbound lanes of the highway were closed at State Road 10 about 1:40 p.m., INDOT tweeted.
Officials said drivers should avoid the area altogether and find alternate routes.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
Charles Clyde Long
Dimitri Zhanovich Kondratenko
Kevin Richard Christian Jr.
Christopher Lawrence Rochefort
Matthew Michael Cartwright
Aaron William Echols
Chaunte N. McChristian
Jerrell Taquan Harris
Jessica Romero
Joshua Ptak
Shawntenie Renee McSwain
Quintin Joseph Dombrowski
Anthony Cornell Brown
Eric Ramon Douglas
Jonathan Phillip Lackey
Melondie Monique Brown
Ryan Micheal Caldwell-Frye
Sherman James Caldwell
Tyler Lee Smith
Elizabeth B Zelaya
Adam R. Tigue
Thomas Kevin Lawrence
Allen Wayne Funk
Charles James Neary
Carmelo Virjilio Morales
Abigail Jo Lutz
Brandon Alan Klopp
Darnell Lamar Jones
James Jubari Jennings
Regina Alice Jackson
Derrick Ivy
Arturo Chavez
Brian Alan Carlin
Nikolas Robert Beushausen
Dameon DePaul Bell Jr.
Wesley Allen Barnett
Eliazar Zapapa Chavarria
Eric Salvador Barcenas
Jason L Rhodes
Mohammad Najeb Arifee
Shakita Renee Cameron
Brian Michael Maddaleni
Jennette Hardesty
Jonathan James Jimenez
Juan Gutierrez
Marshaun McCree
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.