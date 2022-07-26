 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Service League puts different spin on Taste

Service League puts different spin on Taste

The Service league of Northwest Indiana has been providing support and funds to other charities since 1935.

For several years, the Service League of Northwest Indiana hosted the area’s annual Taste of the Region.

The event included dozens of local restaurants, an open bar, live music, auction and raffle with more than 600 guests. The night would bring in an average of $80,000, which, in turn, would be donated directly to local charities.

Given the difficulty many local restaurants have with staffing and other significant challenges, hosting the same kind of event was not practical this year.

Service League members went back to the drawing board to come up with a new idea to create a night for the community to enjoy while continuing to support local charities.

They decided to throw a “wedding” where community members can come out and renew their vows to help the most deserving charities in NW Indiana.

The “Say I Do to Charity” wedding-themed gala will have all the classic elements of a top-notch wedding — a wedding singer/DJ, food and libations, lots of dancing, cake and much more. It starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Avalon Manor Banquet Center at 3550 E. Lincoln Highway in Hobart.

“The many nonprofits we support annually need us now, more than ever. We will not let them down,” said Tanya Power, 2022 Service League Treasurer and Group Senior Vice President with Wintrust Bank.

Carly Brandenburg, 2022 Service League Gala co-chairman and partner with local law firm Eichhorn & Eichhorn, said the league spent months thinking of what would make for an enjoyable event for the community that would still deliver the kind of results the charities need.

"Who doesn’t love a good wedding? This event will include all the best celebratory aspects of a great wedding.”

Dana Rifai, gala co-chairman, Service League member and partner with local law firm Burke Costanza & Carberry, said the event is a chance for members of the community to celebrate the works performed by local charities.

Supporters can say “I do” to charity in a few ways. They can purchase tickets to attend the event Sept. 16, they can sponsor the event on a variety of sponsorship levels or they can simply donate. Details are available at serviceleaguenwi.org.

Those who are unable to attend but wish to donate will also be recognized for their contribution at the event. And, whether attending or not, individuals can purchase raffle tickets to win some incredible jewelry pieces donated by Albert’s Diamond Jewelers.

The Service League will also open its silent auction then. Items will soon be available for preview at serviceleaguenwi.org.

The Service League of Northwest Indiana dates back to July 2, 1935, when Mrs. Frederick Crumpacker invited a group of Hammond women to tea to form a group to support The Bethany Home for Children.

The organization has evolved its interests and services and now assists more than 35 nonprofits throughout the area.

The Service League of Northwest Indiana helps to strengthen the community through fundraising activities and volunteering opportunities. Some of the charities supported have included the Nazareth Home, St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, St. Jude House, Area Career Center, Fairhaven, Sojourner Truth House, Operation Kindness, The Villages, Exceptional Equestrians, Power Paws for Kids, Gary Life Education Initiative Incorporated, Camp Millhouse, Haven House, Campagna Academy, Catholic Charities and the Humane Society.

The active women of the Service League provide hands-on help to the community by delivering Meals on Wheels and working on special projects like Habitat for Humanity home builds.

