Seven more coronavirus deaths reported in Region

Officials reported Wednesday seven more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19.

New fatalities from the respiratory disease included four in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

A total of 125 new deaths were reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period, which pushed the state's count to 6,781.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 18 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Total fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region included 537 in Lake County, 152 in Porter County, 117 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 320 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

New cases added regionally over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 55,795.