Seven more coronavirus deaths reported in Region

Officials reported Wednesday seven more Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19.
New fatalities from the respiratory disease included four in Lake County, two in Porter County and one in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 125 new deaths were reported across Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period, which pushed the state's count to 6,781.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 18 and Tuesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Total fatalities in Northwest Indiana's five-county region included 537 in Lake County, 152 in Porter County, 117 in LaPorte County, 25 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 320 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
New cases added regionally over the 24-hour reporting period pushed the total number infected in the area to 55,795.
Northwest Indiana cases totals stood at 35,536 in Lake County, up 193; 11,059 in Porter County, up 173; 6,320 in LaPorte County, up 64; 2,131 in Jasper County, up 31; and 749 in Newton County, up six.
Across Indiana, there were 6,283 new cases, pushing the state's total to 440,850.
New cases were reported between March 6 and Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,531 cases, up 19 from Tuesday, and 24,859 tested. Lansing had 2,303, up 14, and 19,344 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 9,516 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 14.8% in Lake County, down from 14.9% the day before; 11.6% in Porter County, down from 11.9%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, down from 11.3%; 14.5% in Newton County, up from 13.6%; and 13.3% in Jasper County, up from 12.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
