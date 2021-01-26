Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported across Northwest Indiana

Seven additional deaths and 187 more cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported by state and local health officials on Tuesday.

Lake County had six new fatalities and Jasper County had one, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Porter County also reported 13 additional historical deaths after completing an audit of death certificates from Dec. 9 to Monday.

An additional 80 new deaths were reported across Indiana, moving the state's total to 9,432.

New deaths were reported between Nov. 24 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There have been 1,156 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 693 in Lake County, 243 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.