Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported across Northwest Indiana

Seven additional deaths and 187 more cases of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana were reported by state and local health officials on Tuesday.
Lake County had six new fatalities and Jasper County had one, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Porter County also reported 13 additional historical deaths after completing an audit of death certificates from Dec. 9 to Monday.
An additional 80 new deaths were reported across Indiana, moving the state's total to 9,432.
New deaths were reported between Nov. 24 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There have been 1,156 COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic. That total includes 693 in Lake County, 243 in Porter County, 164 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana are 45,784 cases in Lake County, up 108; 15,104 in Porter County, up 32; 9,173 in LaPorte County, up 28; 2,930 in Jasper County, up 13; and 926 in Newton County, up six, following ISHD's corrections to the previous day's total.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents testing positive rose to 75,917.
A total of 1,777 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 614,946. New cases were reported between Nov. 25 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 25 patients hospitalized and 14,319 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,071 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 30,698 tested. Lansing had 2,831 cases, up three, and 24,339 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 10.8% in Lake County, down from 11.1% the day before; 9.4% in Porter County, down from 9.6%; 12.3% in LaPorte County, down from 12.8%; 13.1% in Newton County, down from 16%; and 9.7% in Jasper County, down from 10.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Tuesday afternoon, 106,874 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 459,701 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.