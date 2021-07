HAMMOND — At least five vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Saturday in the 2400 block of Michigan Street.

Hammond and East Chicago firefighters responded around 10 p.m. and extricated up to three vehicle occupants. One was airlifted from the scene.

It is unclear what the cause of the wreck was at this time. Hammond and East Chicago authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.