 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe storm watch issued for Saturday; air quality alert in effect Sunday
alert urgent

Severe storm watch issued for Saturday; air quality alert in effect Sunday

Severe weather lightning stock

File photo

 The Times

A severe storm watch has been issued for Northwest Indiana Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

The watch went into effect around 3:30 p.m. for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. It also included Cook County and several neighboring Illinois counties. Storms are predicted to sweep through the Region starting around 6 p.m., meteorologists said. 

It is expected to last through 10 p.m. Saturday, the NWS said. 

A hazardous weather outlook stated the storms will bring a limited tornado risk, limited hail risk, limited flooding risk and limited heat risk. There could also be potential damaging winds of up to 65 mph.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

As scattered storms developing over Northern Illinois grow stronger, they are predicted to move over Northeast Illinois and Northern Indiana Saturday evening. Some of the storms have the potential of becoming severe. 

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue ahead of the thunderstorms with heat index values as high as 105 degrees. 

Sunday is expected to carry an excessive heat risk that will last through Wednesday. 

In addition, an air quality alert was issued for Northwest Indiana that is in effect until midnight Sunday night. Elevated ozone levels are expected to be unhealthy for sensitive populations. 

The alert is for Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper counties, with specific communities highlighted including Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso and Chesterton. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts