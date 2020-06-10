Severe thunderstorm warning issued for part of Lake County

×
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the part of Lake County, southern Will County and southeastern Cook County through 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Storms were moving northeast at 40 mph from Peotone about 8:15 a.m., forecasters said.
Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Highland and Munster could be affected.
Storms could case 60 mph wind gusts that could damage roofs, siding and trees, the weather service said.
There also is a low tornado threat through mid-day across portions of Northwest Indiana, forecasters said.
Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce brief heavy downpours, which could produce ponding on roads.
