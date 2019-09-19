Do you know someone celebrating a birthday in the next few days?
Or perhaps your friends just got married. Or your daughter recently became engaged. Or your dad just retired from a job he held for decades. Or your grandchildren are graduating from high school. Or maybe you simply want to celebrate a lifelong friendship, or several generations of family gathering together or even earning first place at a recent science fair.
No matter what major milestones you're celebrating this week, we want to celebrate with you! And what better way to do that than by running a special announcement both in our newspaper and online?
We publish celebration announcements free of charge in The Times, and submitting your announcements couldn’t be easier.
Just go to nwi.com/celebrations and click where it says “Submit Celebration.” After that, simply fill out the form, add a photo or two and click submit. Like I said, it really couldn’t be easier!
Celebration announcements must be submitted by Thursday at noon to run in print on Sunday and photos may not exceed 3 MB in size.
Questions? Don’t hesitate to give me a call at 219-836-3780 or email me at laura.lane@nwi.com.
I look forward to celebrating your special moments with you!