Share your holiday lights photos with us

The festive Christmas season is underway and we all know what that means — Holiday Light displays.
Does your home have the best holiday lights in your neighborhood this year? Bragging rights are at stake.
Show us those over-the-top, holiday displays and we’ll share them with readers in an online photo gallery.
Submit a photo of your display online at nwitimes.com. You can find the photo submission form under "Join the Community" available in the left menu or go to it directly: https://www.nwitimes.com/users/admin/contribute/image/
As the season continues, we'll be sharing those holiday photos online and you'll also be able to check out other reader-submitted displays around the region.
Holiday Lights Submission guidelines:
— Photos must be submitted by Dec. 18, 5 p.m. We’ll post the photos online at nwitimes.com and share submissions on social media throughout the submission period.
— Submit your best photo of your display and include your complete address, so readers can check out your lights in person during their holiday lights drives.
— In the description, share details such as theme or other details about the installation you think are interesting.
