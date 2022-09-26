Shared Ethics Advisory Commission plans summit

HOBART — The Shared Ethics Advisory Commission (SEAC) will hold its 2022 Ethics Summit on Oct. 27 at Avalon Manor in Hobart.

Admission is free and open to the public. Preregistration is now open on SEAC’s website: sharedethics.com.

Registration and breakfast are at 8 a.m. The program follows at 8:30 with a panel discussion moderated by Jose Padilla, president of Valparaiso University. Panel members include Indiana Inspector General David Cook, Porter County Commissioner Laura Shurr Blaney and Michael Tolbert, past president of the Indiana State Bar Association.

The program will end late morning after a group discussion of relevant ethics case studies.

Founded in 2005, the Shared Ethics Advisory Commission represents local government entities of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, which have voluntarily committed themselves to the Shared Code of Ethics & Values. These cities, towns and counties work together to achieve the commission’s primary goals of heightening awareness of ethics issues within municipal government and assisting municipal employees with the practical tools to make ethical decisions.

This mission is accomplished through a variety of methods, including regular training sessions, printed training materials, advocacy articles and an ongoing collaborative effort to enhance ethical behavior within participating governments.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are members of the commission as are the municipalities of Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, Valparaiso, Whiting, Burns Harbor, Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Dyer, Hebron, Highland, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Ogden Dunes, St John and Schererville.