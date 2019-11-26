Injury attorney Kenneth J. Allen is working in concert with the Lake Area United Way to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving dinners to Lake County families in need.
The dinners, consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, beans and a pie, were distributed Monday at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Families and individuals were required to register for a meal voucher to receive a food basket. Specific household eligibility guidelines apply based on family size.
"I'm passionate about helping others and giving back to the community," Allen said. "Growing up in Gary and working in the mills and the trades, I've seen first-hand the hardship families face when jobs are lost by layoffs or cutbacks as often occurs this time of year. Good people in difficult times deserve help.
Setting a holiday table is also a tradition for Arte and Alex Emmanoilidis, owners of American Brake and Muffler in Gary. They help the city of Gary with its Thanksgiving event, where 800 families are fed each year, donating 150 turkeys to the cause.
City employees collected the turkeys and trimming Monday for distribution Monday night.