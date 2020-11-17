Shedd Aquarium to close until January

CHICAGO — Citing the city's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Shedd Aquarium announced it will close to the public for six weeks.

Aquarium officials said in a release they hope to reopen on Jan. 2.

"Although we continue to be a safe place to work and visit due to limited capacity attendance, facial covering mandate and rigorous social distancing protocols, we are taking this action proactively for the positive influence it may have for all," President and CEO Bridget Coughlin said in the release. "While the aquarium's doors may physically close, Shedd's mission has never been more alive and open.

"We remain committed to creating meaningful moments of learning, joy, engagement, and respite to to do our part to continue to support the recovery and healing of our city and state."

The release said essential staff will continue to care for Shedd's 32,000 animals, and said the facility "is committed to pay all staff."

For more information, go to www.sheddaquarium.org.

