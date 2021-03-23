Sheriff's car John Dillinger stole recovered in Maine, to be displayed after parade through Crown Point

The vintage cop car will be on display for the public to see outside the Old Sheriff's House, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for an open house with self-guided tours. Crown Town Grill will cater the event with hot dogs, burgers and pierogi.

The Discovery Channel will be on hand as it films Holley's car for a documentary that also will feature a dramatic reenactment of a bank being robbed in Crown Point.

"The foundation is so exciting to be highlighting women in the workforce by showcasing the first female sheriff of Lake County," Board President Sandy Boyd said. "It's awesome to have her car found and restored."

Boyd is expecting large crowds to turn out, including many people dressed in vintage 1930s outfits.

"There are Dillinger fans, history fans, and a lot of supporters of the Old Sheriff's House and Jail," she said. "It's amazing that Crown Point still has this amazing building and amazing piece of history that stretched from 1882 to 1975, when it finally closed. A lot of families in Crown Point worked here as guards and officers, and you can see the progression of law enforcement, how inmates were treated then and how inmates are treated now. It's a whole learning experience. We're preserving the history and making it available to the public."