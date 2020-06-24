Sheriff's police to review allegation Schererville employees mistreated 74-year-old, his son

Huet claimed the younger Carver pushed his camera away, and Huet got into his truck and began backing up. He claimed the younger Carver "purposely hit his arm against the driver mirror to make it look like the vehicle struck him," records say.

Jankiewicz told police he, too, began taking photos and the younger Carver told him, "I'll (expletive) knock you in the face."

The Carvers told police a different story.

The younger Carver told police Huet put a camera close to his face, so he pushed it away. He claimed Huet got into a pickup and began backing up as Carver spoke with Jankiewicz, hitting the right side of Carver's body with the truck's side mirror.

The younger Carver said he asked Huet why he hit him, and Huet aggressively opened the door, so he pushed the door shut, records state.

The Carvers said Huet opened the door a second time and began rolling around on the ground, records state.

"He dove out like he was dying or something, like he was diving into a pool," the elder Carver said.

As police officers responded, dispatchers told them Huet had been "knocked out," records say.