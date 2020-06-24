Sheriff's police to review allegation Schererville employees mistreated 74-year-old, his son

SCHERERVILLE — Police Chief Pete Sormaz has asked the Lake County Sheriff's Department to conduct an independent investigation into a 74-year-old man's allegation that he and his adult son were mistreated in February by the town's public works director and a police officer during a confrontation at the town dump.
Public Works Director Jeff Huet told police in February that he approached the men about dumping items, including drywall, without signing in and an argument ensued, records show.
Huet claimed Phillip O. Carver, 46, intentionally allowed his arm to be struck by the driver's-side mirror on Huet's work pickup and then struck Huet in the head with the door to Huet's Ford F-150 as Huet attempted to get out, police and court records say.
The Carvers allege Huet was the aggressor and was "acting it out" when he fell to the ground complaining of an injury.
Phillip O. Carver was charged Feb. 25 in Schererville Town Court with battery, a class B misdemeanor, online court records.
His father, Phillip R. Carver, 74, accused Huet, a second public works employee and several police officers of creating a false narrative about the confrontation Feb. 24 at the town dump at 550 Kaeser Blvd.
'Roughed up' complaint
The elder Carver recently filed a complaint with Sormaz in which he also alleges Officer C. Lopez was unnecessarily rough when he pushed him up against a vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, Carver said.
Sheriff's police agreed late last week to conduct an investigation at the request of Sormaz, Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.
When asked whether the investigation could affect the battery case against the younger Carver, the Lake County prosecutor's office said it would have no part in the probe unless it uncovers any wrongdoing.
If wrongdoing is suspected, the investigation would be forwarded to an independent police agency, which would seek charges, a prosecutor's spokesman said.
It is undisputed that the Carvers arrived at the town dump in separate vehicles and were approached by Huet and public works employee Mark Jankiewicz, records show.
Huet told police he informed the Carvers they needed to sign in before dumping items and that they were not permitted to dump drywall. He claimed the Carvers began yelling at him, so he began taking pictures of the Carvers, the drywall, their vehicles and license plates.
The elder Carver said Huet approached them by saying, "You (expletive) contractors." He said he informed Huet they weren't contractors and that he had been coming to the town dump for 20 years.
"I paid $75 for a permit for work in my basement," he said.
Feigning injuries?
Huet claimed the younger Carver pushed his camera away, and Huet got into his truck and began backing up. He claimed the younger Carver "purposely hit his arm against the driver mirror to make it look like the vehicle struck him," records say.
Jankiewicz told police he, too, began taking photos and the younger Carver told him, "I'll (expletive) knock you in the face."
The Carvers told police a different story.
The younger Carver told police Huet put a camera close to his face, so he pushed it away. He claimed Huet got into a pickup and began backing up as Carver spoke with Jankiewicz, hitting the right side of Carver's body with the truck's side mirror.
The younger Carver said he asked Huet why he hit him, and Huet aggressively opened the door, so he pushed the door shut, records state.
The Carvers said Huet opened the door a second time and began rolling around on the ground, records state.
"He dove out like he was dying or something, like he was diving into a pool," the elder Carver said.
As police officers responded, dispatchers told them Huet had been "knocked out," records say.
Officers noted Huet had a red mark on his forehead and along the back of his head and was "having a hard time standing."
Huet told officers he never lost consciousness and refused medical treatment. The younger Carver also refused medical treatment at the scene.
The elder Carver said Wednesday that he and his son sought medical treatment later for injuries they suffered during the confrontation
