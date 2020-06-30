Shipment delay cancels milk giveaways in LaPorte County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — The mood of hundreds of people showing up for free milk Tuesday in Michigan City and LaPorte soured just a bit when the giveaway was canceled.

Jim Musial, executive director at Citizens Concerned for the Homeless in Michigan City, said a new date for the milk distribution arranged by his organization has not been decided.

“Our sincerest apologies to the community,” he said.

More than 100 vehicles were in line for the milk outside Marquette Mall in Michigan City, where the two-hour distribution was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

There were 70 vehicles outside the PAX Center in LaPorte where the giveaway was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m.

Musial said the event was cancelled after 11 a.m. when the trucking firm couldn’t guarantee when the milk would arrive.

He said 4,000 gallons of milk at both locations combined were supposed to be handed out.

The remaining 1,400 gallons were committed to local food pantries.

Doug Burrows of LaPorte waited more than 90 minutes before leaving disappointed.