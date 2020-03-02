Shooting death prompts cop call for public's help

LAKE STATION — The Lake Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in a suspicious shooting death last week.

Emmanuel Salinas, 30, of Lake Station, was fatally shot inside his one-story ranch home, located near the intersection of East 36th Avenue and Colorado Street, according to the Lake County Coroner's Officer. His death was ruled a homicide.

Lake Station police and Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force officers are investigating what they characterize as a "suspicious death."

"We have nothing at this point," Lake Station Police Department Investigations Division Capt. Dave Johnson said. "It is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information that could help, we would be glad to hear it."

Police were called to a death investigation at Salinas's home at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police ask anyone with any information about the case to email lead investigator Det. Mark Adkins at madkins@lakestation-in.gov or call 219-660-0000. Anonymous tips can be communicated online at www.lakestation-in.gov/hottipline, police said.

