Shootout on I-65 in Crown Point ends in cop down, suspect dead, police say

CROWN POINT — An armed robbery in DeMotte ended in a police pursuit and then a shootout on Interstate 65 that ended with a trooper shot and a suspect dead, Region police sources told The Times late Friday night.
The incident unfolded sometime before 11:30 p.m., beginning with an armed robbery in DeMotte, according to police sources.
It ended after police pursued a suspect vehicle to the I-65 and U.S. 231 interchange, where a suspect got out of a vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding an Indiana State Police trooper in the leg, police sources said.
That trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not yet disclosed late Friday.
Another police officer retrieved a high-powered rifle from the trunk of a squad car during the incident and fatally shot the suspect, police confirmed.
Further information about the incident is still pending and being gathered.
The Indiana State Police post in Lowell would release no details on the incident as of 11:46 p.m., except to confirm there was an active investigation into the matter.
Traffic on Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 was at a backed-up standstill as police continued to investigate as of 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
A line of semis and other traffic also was backed up on Broadway in Crown Point all the way north into Merrillville as a result of the investigation.
Check back later at nwi.com for further updates.
