ST. JOHN — The St. John Plan Commission is moving forward with a commercial development that has caused some community dissent in town.
It recently gave developer Bruce Boyer of Boyer Properties permission to advertise for a public hearing for primary plat action for the Shops 96 commercial development.
Shops 96 is a proposed commercial development on 23 acres on the east side of U.S. 41 to Joliet Street and the railroad tracks.
Primary plat action simply means the town is allowing the developer to begin putting in the roads, sewers, water lines, fire hydrants and other infrastructure improvement for the commercial development.
St. John resident Joe Hero complained the approval was granted before Boyer even arrived at the meeting.
Plan Commission president Michael Forbes explained that it was basically an administrative move.
"We have done this in the past at other meetings when the petitioner was not at the meeting. It's also basically an administrative move. I don't believe it's something that we can deny," he said.
The vote was 5-1 with one member absent. Plan commission member Robert Birlson voted against it and member Gregory Volk was absent.
Birlson said he voted against because he still has questions regarding the question for the developer and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers about wetlands in that development.
Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sent a letter to the developer saying the areas they viewed were not wetlands.
Birlson said there are still some findings of fact that need to be investigated.
"I just want to make sure that everything has been delineated regarding the wetlands," he said after the meeting.
"I saw the letter. They specifically mentioned a couple of things like the channelization and the pond but it didn't talk about the whole site. I just want to make sure the entire 93-acre site has been reviewed and none of it has wetlands that must be preserved," Birlson said.
"I also want to make sure this entire process is transparent. There are three property owners who are being adversely affected, and one of them is a cabinet maker who has been around more than 70 years. I also believe the roundabout that's planned by the town is too close to the property owners," he said.
"I've talked to our engineer and planning department many times about the roundabout but I haven't gotten them to change it. We only get one chance on this, one chance to approve it. We may find out the hard way, down the road that everything wasn't quite right. We don't want any surprises down the road," Birlson said.
"I don't have a problem with the development, I just want it to be transparent," he said.
In other action, the Plan Commission approved secondary plat action for the Mill Creek development. The petitioner is Olthof Homes and they are planning a unit which will contain 20 single-family homes and 13 duplexes.
Secondary plat approval means the developer already has put in the roads, water lines and other infrastructure improvement and can begin selling lots.