Shotgun killer terrorized Northwest Indiana

It was like nothing Northwest Indiana had seen before.
Within less than two months in late 1990, a “shotgun killer” took the lives of seven people and wounded or fired shots at several others at seemingly random sites scattered through Lake and Porter counties.
Those killed were shot at close range, mostly in the head. The crime scenes were grisly.
The shootings began Oct. 30, 1990, when Lawrence E. Mills, 43, of Hammond, was shot in the head as he sat in his car outside American Legion Post 66 in Griffith.
Within hours, Mills was dead and shots had been fired at a 34-year-old woman in Griffith and 16-year-old girl in St. John.
A 28-year-old woman who survived a shooting that same night in Cedar Lake told police her friend Rhonda L. Hammersley, 25, of Lowell, was gunned down as they talked after work outside the Petro Mart at 133rd Avenue and Fairbanks Street.
When she saw a shotgun pointed at her, she put her head down as another shot was fired, played dead and heard a voice say, “OK, that’s enough. Let’s go,” retired FBI Agent Mark Becker and former Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gwenn Rinkenberger recalled in a recent interview.
The St. John girl initially told police her attacker was Black. For unknown reasons, her description was changed to white or light-skinned in a police report, Becker said. The description of a white man matched a description given by the survivor in Cedar Lake.
“That first night, that is where some confusion entered the investigation and put us down the wrong path,” Becker said.
The killer wasn't working alone
When the killer struck again in mid-December, police scrambled to find him. They formed a multi-agency task force, meeting in a donated space off U.S. 30 and fielding tips using phone lines donated by NITCO.
Multiple witnesses described a small, white boxy car.
Drivers began to watch their rear-view mirrors and leave at least a car length's distance between vehicles, on the off chance they could become the elusive killer’s next target.
Police felt the pressure from the public and government officials to solve the case, and tensions mounted among task force members.
“I think the public was becoming frustrated because we could not solve this thing immediately,” Becker said. “And, of course, we were doing everything we could do, working all these late hours.”
What police later learned was that the killer wasn’t working alone.
Christopher Peterson, who later changed his name to Obadyah Ben-Yisrayl, was a Black man with a deep dislike for white people, records state. A day after his arrest, he confessed to killing seven people and wounding two more. Peterson, now 51, later denied any involvement.
Six murder victims were white, while the seventh was from the Indian subcontinent of Asia.
Peterson’s friend, Ronald J. Harris, now 51, was of mixed race and accompanied him on several of the shootings. Detectives from various agencies interviewed Harris several times before Becker and his partner, FBI Agent Tom Allison, secured a confession.
Throughout the investigation, detectives brought shotguns and ballistics evidence collected from the shooting scenes to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department crime lab in the basement of what is now the old Lake County Jail building.
Retired sheriff’s Police Capt. Kevin Judge had completed his training as a firearms examiner just four months before the shootings began when he caught a “career case,” he said.
“A lot of shotguns were coming in because of this task force,” Judge said. “So it was kind of on a regular basis we were looking at shotguns that may or may not be the one.”
'McGee just spilled the beans'
None of the guns was “the one” until Jan. 29, 1991, when police arrested 21-year-old Antwion McGee, of Gary, after a car chase linked to a robbery and shooting the night before that wounded a restaurant worker making a night cash drop at the Gainer Bank branch by Southlake Mall.
McGee, now 51, admitted he was involved in the robbery, but then dropped a bomb on investigators.
McGee’s 22-year-old friend Christopher Peterson, an AWOL Marine, was the shotgun killer, McGee said.
McGee knew everything, Rinkenberger said.
“He knows Peterson. He had information about all the murders, what they did, where they went, why they did it, how much money they got,” she said. “So, on Jan. 30, they had the full outlay of the case from Antwion McGee. … This is what really broke it. McGee just spilled the beans.”
Police didn’t suspect McGee was at any of the shotgun shooting scenes.
McGee had gone to high school with Peterson, and they rekindled a friendship in September 1990.
On Halloween night that year, Peterson arrived at McGee’s home with a pocket full of money, according to McGee’s statement.
About three or four days later, Peterson visited McGee again and told him, “I’m gonna tell you something that would put me away for the rest of my life. You know all those murders? That was me.”
McGee told police Peterson admitted he killed a man in Griffith during a robbery, then went to Cedar Lake where he shot one woman outside a car and another inside a car.
The facts matched the evidence police found at the scene of the crimes.
According to McGee, Peterson admitted someone was with him at some of the shootings, but Peterson never told McGee who that person was. Police had a strong suspicion it was Harris, Becker said.
McGee told investigators he showed Peterson a police composite picture — which depicted a light-skinned man — that had appeared in the newspaper, and Peterson replied, “These stupid fools think it’s a white guy.”
Peterson admitted he killed a man at a Gainer Bank ATM in Gary’s Miller section, fatally shot a woman at a Howard Johnson hotel in Portage and shot a man at a toll booth on the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond.
“He said that he did them so far apart to make it look like three different people did these,” McGee’s statement said.
Harchand S. Dhaliwal, 54, of Gary, was shot to death Dec. 13, 1990, inside the Hudson Oil station at 5340 U.S. 6 in Portage. Several hundred dollars in cash was missing from the scene.
On Dec. 15, 1990, Ora L. Wildermuth, 54, of Lake Station, was shot multiple times alongside an ATM at the Gainer Bank branch at 8120 Melton Road in Gary’s Miller section, and Marie Meitzler, 48, of South Haven, was fatally shot inside the Howard Johnson Motor Lodge, 6161 Melton Road in Portage.
That same night, a 48-year-old Hammond man lost part of his right ear after a man fired a shotgun at him as he worked inside a toll booth at the Hammond interchange on the eastbound Indiana Toll Road.
McGee told police he met up with Peterson hours after brothers Eli Balovski, 60, of Crown Point, and George Baloski, 66, of Gary, were gunned down inside Eli’s Quality Tailoring, 4480 Broadway in Gary.
Peterson allegedly told McGee, “I got somebody else on 45th tonight.”
'It's the gun'
Christmas came and went as police and Region residents wondered when the next shooting might happen.
Tragedy struck when a 31-year-old Schererville man who worked for Diamond Dave’s restaurant was shot with a handgun and wounded in a robbery outside the Gainer Bank branch near Southlake Mall.
Lake County sheriff’s police were dispatched to assist officers at the scene, who had learned the employee’s car also had been stolen. Police relayed a license plate number and description of the missing car to dispatchers.
While investigators were still on scene, they heard radio communications indicating Gary police thought they had spotted the stolen car in the area of Ridge Road and Georgia Street. They gave chase, and McGee and another man were taken into custody.
McGee led police to Peterson’s mother’s home in the 3700 block of Jackson Street in Gary. She later disputed whether she gave police permission to search her apartment.
Investigators found a shotgun in a closet to a bedroom where Peterson slept.
Officers later testified they seized the 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun only because it was illegal, not because they initially suspected Peterson of any role in the shotgun slayings. It was only when McGee implicated Peterson that the sheriff’s crime lab was asked to compare the gun to evidence from the case.
Judge, the firearms examiner, already had determined that cartridge casings at several of the scenes were fired from the same gun.
When detectives brought him the gun from Peterson’s home, he initially compared it with the cartridge casing with the best tool marks on it.
Lt. Jay Gauither, the firearms examiner who trained Judge, also looked at the evidence, and they agreed on what they saw, Judge said.
“I could kind of see those marks in my sleep,” Judge said. “I just kind of knew what they looked like, so it was almost like when I first saw it, I recognized it without even having a comparison. But, of course, you do the direct comparison.”
Gauither told Judge detectives from the task force were in the breakroom, waiting for his decision.
“I walked in, I said, ‘Good morning,’ to a couple of them, got myself a cup of coffee, sat at the table,” Judge recalled. “And one of them that was almost falling out of the chair said, ‘Well, anything exciting yet?’
“I said, ‘Well, it’s the gun.’
“There was some reaction, people standing up and not sure what to do next, but then they moved on with their case and I said, ‘The report will be out later today or tomorrow.’ There was still more to do, but I had worked it enough to get to the conclusion.”
Being able to conclude police finally had “the gun” felt good, he said.
“It’s up to the detectives to show where they got it, to show who owns it, but my job was to identify the firearm, and now we have it,” he said. “It was like that was the end of the quest. We were at the end of a journey for that particular quest.”
Trauma, hatred and rage
After police seized the shotgun and other evidence, Peterson’s mother led them to him at his girlfriend’s apartment and persuaded him to surrender Jan. 29, 1991.
A day later, Peterson signed a series of statements during interviews with Porter County sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Chip Yanta, Portage Detective Sgt. Dave Reynolds and others admitting to all seven murders and two attempted murders.
Peterson told police, “I get these rages to hurt every now and then,” and “I just have this, have this vengeance on, on white people,” according to the statements.
Long before Peterson was a suspect, the FBI’s behavior science unit told investigators the suspect likely experienced a traumatic event in his life, Becker said.
Peterson confirmed that suspicion in his confessions.
“Like I said I, I know I will be the first to admit that I need help. I need a lot of help,” he said. “I need psychiatric help. I told them that when I was in the service that I think I have a bad attitude problem. They don’t, they don’t listen to you there. Ever since my child passed away in the service, when I was in the service, you know, they didn’t want me to go home on leave or anything like that.”
During interviews with police Jan. 30, 1991, Peterson told detectives he left the Marines after he was denied permission to return to Gary because of complications during his girlfriend’s pregnancy.
“She needed me there with her,” Peterson said. “Come to find out the next day four other guys, white guys who lived in the Wisconsin area, he gave them a leave just to, you know, just a leave and I asked him, ‘Can I go home?’ It turns out my fiancee had a miscarriage.”
Peterson told detectives the killings also were fueled by drugs and alcohol, but he didn’t recall many details.
However, he provided enough information that investigators were sure they had the right man.
Peterson never told police about Harris, but officers on the task force strongly believed another person was involved, Becker said.
“We knew of Ronald Jeffrey Harris’ relationship with Chris Peterson,” he said. “We had heard that Harris had changed his physical appearance. He had Jheri curls that came down. He no longer had Jheri curls that came down. He had grown a beard or goatee, which he did not have before.”
Detectives from Griffith, Merrillville and the U.S. Marshals Service had interviewed Harris twice before Becker and Allison sat down with him Feb. 7, 1991, Becker said.
It took a long time, but Harris finally gave police enough information to tie the handgun used in the shooting at the bank by Southlake Mall to Peterson.
“I remember he got up and he was putting on his coat and he said, ‘OK, am I OK to go?’” Becker recalled.
“I knew that Peterson had not implicated him at all, but I knew he had to have been the guy, so I kind of posed with, I guess we refer to it as a bait question, and I said, ‘You know, Peterson has admitted to these shootings, so he’s given a lot of statements against his own interests, so obviously if he says you were there then I gotta believe you were there.’”
'The one out in the boondocks?'
Becker assured Harris that Harris could have been there when Peterson went off, but that didn’t mean Harris was guilty of anything. Maybe Harris should have told police about it, Becker told him, but Becker understood Harris might have been in fear for his life.
“I remember he looked out the window, and he said, ‘Did he really tell you that?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘OK, I was there for that one.’ And I said, ‘OK, well, have a seat.’”
Harris sat down, and Becker thought he was going to talk about the shooting in Cedar Lake — where the woman who survived described her attacker as a light-skinned man — but he didn’t.
Harris told investigators about Dhaliwal’s murder at the Hudson Oil gas station on U.S. 6 in Portage.
Harris said he and Peterson were driving down U.S. 6 when an older white man cut off Peterson, and Peterson became enraged. He said Peterson stopped at the gas station, took a shotgun out of the backseat and went inside with it under his coat, Becker said.
“He hears a noise, Peterson comes back with money in his hands, it’s got blood on it, and he throws it at Harris,” Becker said.
Harris claimed he freaked out and asked Peterson why he did it, Becker said.
The admission wasn’t enough to arrest Harris on suspicion of anything more than failure to provide information to police, Becker said.
“So I told him, ‘I’m glad you did this. I’m glad you told me about this, but that isn’t the one Peterson told us about. He said you were with him on Oct. 30 when you were at Cedar Lake.'
“He looked and me and said, ‘Ah, the one way out in the boondocks?’ I go, ‘Yeah, that’s the one.’ And he says, ‘I was there for that one, too.’ And that is when everything stopped because now I knew he was going to be arrested, and we had to advise him of his constitutional rights.”
During the interview, Becker also asked Harris if he had changed his appearance.
“He just looked at me and said, ‘You’re trying to say I was a white guy?’ I mean, he knew where we were going with it.”
'Harris and Peterson. End of story'
Harris went on to draw diagrams of the crimes scenes that matched the facts of the case, Rinkenberger said. The woman who survived the Cedar Lake shooting later identified Harris and his voice as her attacker in a live lineup.
Peterson was acquitted of the murders of Mills, Hammersley and Wildermuth and convicted of killing Meitzler and the brothers in the tailor shop. Harris was convicted in the killings of Hammersley and Dhaliwal.
Jurors who acquitted Peterson in the Mills and Hammersley murders later said reasonable doubt was created by Cedar Lake woman's testimony that it was not Peterson who shot Hammersley and by the confusion over the original description of a white man as the killer.
Becker said he strongly believes Harris was the shooter in Cedar Lake.
Law enforcement officials also pointed to a bloody palm print found on the inside interior door of Mills’ car. The palm print matched Peterson, but a Lake County judge tossed that evidence before Peterson’s trial.
“I do not know the legal basis for the ruling, but as a result the Lake County prosecutors were prohibited from presenting that key piece of evidence at trial, which had a negative impact on their cases going forward,” Rinkenberger said.
Looking back, Becker said obtaining Harris’ confession was a relief for the entire task force.
“Just because Allison and I obtained the confession from Harris, this is not the FBI’s victory,” Becker said. “I cannot tell you how many of those officers spent Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve away from their families, following leads. It was a task force accomplishment. I mean, everyone contributed equally.”
Peterson’s arrest initially stoked racial tensions in the Region because he was black and police had been saying they were looking for a white man. Becker said he hoped the public considered all the evidence presented during the men’s trials and came to believe police arrested the right men.
“I can tell the public today that I’m absolutely certain that the two people that were charged and convicted for these crimes are the two people that did them,” he said. “Harris and Peterson. End of story.”
