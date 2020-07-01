Shotgun killer terrorized Northwest Indiana

Peterson told detectives the killings also were fueled by drugs and alcohol, but he didn’t recall many details.

However, he provided enough information that investigators were sure they had the right man.

Peterson never told police about Harris, but officers on the task force strongly believed another person was involved, Becker said.

“We knew of Ronald Jeffrey Harris’ relationship with Chris Peterson,” he said. “We had heard that Harris had changed his physical appearance. He had Jheri curls that came down. He no longer had Jheri curls that came down. He had grown a beard or goatee, which he did not have before.”

Detectives from Griffith, Merrillville and the U.S. Marshals Service had interviewed Harris twice before Becker and Allison sat down with him Feb. 7, 1991, Becker said.

It took a long time, but Harris finally gave police enough information to tie the handgun used in the shooting at the bank by Southlake Mall to Peterson.

“I remember he got up and he was putting on his coat and he said, ‘OK, am I OK to go?’” Becker recalled.