Shots fired outside of Sk8 World in Portage
Shots fired outside of Sk8 World in Portage

Sk8World

Sk8 World in Portage

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Police are investigation after shots were fired outside the SK8 World roller skating rink at 3600 Scottsdale St. late Sunday. 

Police were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. Sunday after learning of a disturbance involving a person with a weapon. 

As officers arrived, a crowd was disbursing and the disturbance appeared no longer active, according to the Portage Police Department. 

It was reported to police that four individuals of unknown descriptions were in possession of firearms and several rounds were fired in the parking lot from at least two weapons, according to police. 

One vehicle was struck, causing damage, but no injuries were reported. 

"At this time, the only descriptive given was the possible involvement of a newer black passenger vehicle," Portage police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maj. Joe Reynolds at 219-762-3122.

The shooting comes six months after a summer disturbance between two girls at the skating rink triggered "total chaos" among a massive crowd of 200 to 300 young people.

The sporadic fights and other unruliness resulted in one officer being knocked to the ground and others pinned against the building by an approaching crowd. One person was arrested. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

