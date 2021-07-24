Show dog goes out a champion at Porter County Fair

VALPARAISO — Sammy has slowed down a bit since his first 4-H dog show, but he entered retirement a winner at this year’s Porter County Fair.
All the 10-year-old white Basset Hound had to do was show up Wednesday and Thursday since he was the only dog old enough to compete in the veterans division of each of three categories.
The categories are agility, obedience and showmanship.
It was also the last 4-H dog show for his handler, Shelby Whitaker, 18, of Valparaiso.
She and Sammy have been a team in the 4-H dog show every year since Shelby was in fourth grade.
“I’m very proud to end my year with him as well,” Whitaker said.
It was the first championship for Sammy, who had several previous top-5 finishes.
Whitaker said she will miss 4-H but is thankful for the good times and life skills learned from participating in the program.
She’s also certain Sammy will miss it, too, judging by how he reacted when it was time to go to weekly 4-H training sessions and shows.
“When we tell him are you ready to go to 4-H, he starts jumping around and kind of like does little barks and is super excited to go,” Whitaker said.
Sammy had one last hurrah Saturday during a fun competition 4-H hosts for dog show participants and their families.
He jumped over hurdles and made his way over more obstacles before emerging from a tunnel to the finish line to applause from the crowd in the show arena.
Savannah Shock, 18, of San Pierre, completed her final year in 4-H by winning the showmanship award in three different categories.
Her 3-year old Belgian Teruvern, Pongo, was also Grand Champion in the agility portion of the competition for the second year in a row.
“It’s been amazing,” she said.
Shock said the best thing about fun night is having a blast with her dog in the show arena without the pressure of competition.
She had a good time with her 16-year-old brother, R.J., whose dog was reserve grand champion.
Miranda Saldana, superintendent of the 4-H Dog Program, said there were 45 participants in the show this year.
“It’s just a night for them to kick back and relax and have some fun and enjoy a night at the fair with their dogs,” she said.