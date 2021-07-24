Show dog goes out a champion at Porter County Fair

VALPARAISO — Sammy has slowed down a bit since his first 4-H dog show, but he entered retirement a winner at this year’s Porter County Fair.

All the 10-year-old white Basset Hound had to do was show up Wednesday and Thursday since he was the only dog old enough to compete in the veterans division of each of three categories.

The categories are agility, obedience and showmanship.

It was also the last 4-H dog show for his handler, Shelby Whitaker, 18, of Valparaiso.

She and Sammy have been a team in the 4-H dog show every year since Shelby was in fourth grade.

“I’m very proud to end my year with him as well,” Whitaker said.

It was the first championship for Sammy, who had several previous top-5 finishes.

Whitaker said she will miss 4-H but is thankful for the good times and life skills learned from participating in the program.

She’s also certain Sammy will miss it, too, judging by how he reacted when it was time to go to weekly 4-H training sessions and shows.