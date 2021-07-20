Show featuring car Dillinger stole airing on national television

Gates — whose many shows include "Ghost Hunters," "Destination Truth" and "Stranded" — rode in Holley's car down Main Street to the old jail, got out and waved to the crowd and then posed for pictures with fans.

"It was phenomenal," said Pace, a history buff who owns the Essex Terraplane that he loaned to the television production. "The town's people were so receptive. When the car reached the sheriff's house, thousands of people surrounded it. Gates shook hands and took selfies. He was very open to the people in the community."

The "Expedition Unknown" crew filmed for a few days in and around Crown Point at the beginning of April.

"They filmed more here than any other location, including at a farmhouse outside of town," Pace said.

The interior of the backseat of the car where Dillinger sat got torn in a few places during the filming but has since been restored, Pace said.

"It was just one of those things, but it did get damaged," he said. "The interior was largely original to the car."

Local mechanic Johnny Catona, who fixed up the vintage car, drove it on the show. Pace and owner Mark Love didn't feel comfortable entrusting it to a stunt driver and wanted to ensure it was driven by someone who was familiar with it.