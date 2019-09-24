“We’re just trying to tell a story here,” Paul Anderson, general manager of the Shrine of Christ’s Passion, said of the St. John landmark.
And new chapters keep being added to the 30-acre site on U.S. Hwy. 41.
It all started as the concept of Frank Schilling and his wife, Shirley, in 2001. The initial idea was to tell the story of Jesus’s final days in a series of tableaus created with life-size bronze figures. It starts will the Last Supper and goes through the stations of the cross through the crucifixion and concludes with Jesus’s resurrection and ascension.
The shrine welcomes 150,000 to 200,000 visitors each year from all faiths, all states in the U.S. and more than 40 countries, Anderson said. This includes 8,000 to 10,000 people on Good Friday, which Anderson said has become an annual tradition for some families.
They follow a half-mile concrete Prayer Path past the various scenes featuring 40 sculptures.
“It’s a nondenominational shrine,” Anderson said. “That was the goal: to attract people of all faiths. What we are honoring is what Jesus did for all of us. It’s a teaching shrine. You can read about it, but, when you see the sculptures portraying what happened, it hits home.”
Except for the Last Supper scene, each station has a button visitors can push to hear a narration by Chicago newsman Bill Kurtis. The narration is followed by a short meditation, which Anderson said is designed to relate life today to what it was back then.
“The Schillings wanted to start with the Last Supper as something everybody knows and then the garden of Gethsemane. They wanted to tell the whole story.”
Once they had come up with a plan for the shrine, the Schillings needed someone to create the sculptures that would bring their vision to life. While on a road trip through the west, they came across a 190-foot cross in Texas with sculptures around it.
“They thought it was amazing in the detail,” Anderson said. “Mickey Wells, of Amarillo, Texas, was the artist. They contacted him and talked pricing and got a deal worked out.”
To create the proper mood, Schilling found two Chicago musicians, David Goldman and P.J. Anderson, to write music for the shrine.
“Frank feels music really touches people.”
You have free articles remaining.
After several years of construction, the shrine gift shop opened in November 2007, and the path with all its sculptures opened in May 2008. The gift shop originally was 1,500 square feet but has since been expanded to 10,000 square feet.
“It gets kind of tight in there sometimes, with all the people,” Anderson said.
The Schillings expanded the shrine in 2016 with a new path leading to the scene of Moses on the Mount delivering the 10 Commandments. Complete with a simulated burning bush, this project took three years to build with thousands of loads of dirt and other natural materials to create a mountain for Moses to descend.
Another 240 truckloads of boulders were transported from Fond du Lac, Wis., and meticulously positioned to create a scene as realistic as possible. Miles of wiring were needed to create the proper effect for the bush.
Another chapter is being written now with the addition of a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of the Americas. Anderson said the statue is nearly ready, but the scene the lady will preside over will take another year and a half to two years to prepare.
The gift shop also is growing to 12,000 square feet. Anderson said the shop contains more than 17,000 items ranging in price from 50 cents to $3,000 or $4,000.
“We go all over the country and abroad to find merchandise that is appropriate for the store,” he said. “Visiting the shrine is free. It is totally supported by donations and by the gift shop, which has become a destination in itself.”
In addition to the huge assortment of gift items in the shop, visitors can relax in the self-service Shrine Café or sit in the library and watch a movie or read a book.
Anderson said the Schillings have spent more than $15 million so far on this labor of love.
“The family has been blessed, and they want to give back,” he said.
Although the shrine is located on a total of 30 acres, Anderson said plenty of room remains n the site for more chapters to be written in its development.