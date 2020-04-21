Sick or recovered from COVID-19? Earn up to $200 donating blood to research, company says

As positive COVID-19 cases remain on rise across the globe and in the U.S., researchers are increasingly eager to develop diagnostic tools, therapies and a vaccination for the new disease.
Biological Specialty Company, a Pennsylvania-based company, has launched an at-home blood collection drive in an effort to obtain patient samples from all across the country, including the Region, and assist scientists in their research.
Lori Ball, chief operating officer at BSC, told The Times the company has received hundreds of requests from researchers for blood samples in recent weeks.
'Given the urgency'
Of utmost importance is developing a safe, effective vaccine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has suggested a coronavirus vaccine could take 12 to 18 months — an unprecedented turnaround time.
Ball said while atypical, that timeline is achievable without compromising the end result.
"Given the urgency of the illness and the successes and failures of fighting the illness, everyone associated with drug development and clinical trials are equally motivated to accelerate research and accelerate approvals," Balls aid. "That does not diminish the rigor and the discipline required, it just speeds it up."
BSC hopes researchers can — with BSC-collected blood samples — identify new biomarkers to target for testing or therapeutics; study the immune response of patients to assess risk factors or measure immunity; and identify targets for vaccines.
All demographics welcome
Ball said BSC's mobile outreach effort allows positive patients to remain close to home, rather than going to a collection center.
To maintain the safest setting for both patient and phlebotomist, the collection will take place just outside the home, such as in the backyard, garage or on the patio.
If the patient is found eligible, an in-home collection kit is sent to the person's home, where it will remain sealed until a BSC phlebotomist, dressed in full personal protective equipment, arrives to take the collection.
The donor's demographic information and medical history is obtained during the consent process.
Specific safeguards are used to protect the donor’s personal information and BSC anonymizes the data prior to providing samples for research use, Ball said.
All genders, ages, races, ethnicities and blood types are welcome to participate.
With state case counts peaking at various times, and the virus drastically affecting people differently, it's critical that BSC casts a wide net of the general population, Ball said.
"We need to collect throughout the journey of the virus," she said. "We're collecting now, and arguably will be collecting for many months."
Potential donors can obtain additional information and schedule an appointment by calling 1-833-GO-4-CURE, visiting www.biospecialty.com or sending an email to donors@biospecialty.com.
Participants will receive compensation for donating: Up to $200 if a person donates all 20 tubes.
