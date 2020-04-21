Sick or recovered from COVID-19? Earn up to $200 donating blood to research, company says

BSC hopes researchers can — with BSC-collected blood samples — identify new biomarkers to target for testing or therapeutics; study the immune response of patients to assess risk factors or measure immunity; and identify targets for vaccines.

All demographics welcome

Ball said BSC's mobile outreach effort allows positive patients to remain close to home, rather than going to a collection center.

To maintain the safest setting for both patient and phlebotomist, the collection will take place just outside the home, such as in the backyard, garage or on the patio.

If the patient is found eligible, an in-home collection kit is sent to the person's home, where it will remain sealed until a BSC phlebotomist, dressed in full personal protective equipment, arrives to take the collection.

The donor's demographic information and medical history is obtained during the consent process.

Specific safeguards are used to protect the donor’s personal information and BSC anonymizes the data prior to providing samples for research use, Ball said.

All genders, ages, races, ethnicities and blood types are welcome to participate.