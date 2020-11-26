Sikh Religious Society makes Thanksgiving donation

MERRILLVILLE — Helping those in need is one of the pillars of the teachings of the Sikh religion.
It was with that strong religious belief in mind that a youth organization called Vand Ke Chako was formed three years ago under the direction of Hardarshan S. Valia, said Ankur Kaur, a member of the organization.
Kaur and 14 other young people from the Sikh Religious Society of Indiana met Wednesday to pack up five vans and deliver $5,200 worth of food to five shelters.
The mission statement of the Sikh youth organization is to help those in need and spread awareness of its religion, Kaur said.
"Vand Ke Chako is one of the main pillars of teachings in Sikhi. It means to share what you have evenly as a community. This could be in the form of giving to charity and helping those in need. Our group members practice this as a way of living and supporting the community," Kaur said.
Kaur said during the past two years the youth organization, including those from age 16 to mid-20s, has collected and donated food items on Thanksgiving for Brother's Keeper homeless shelter in Gary.
This year, a call was made out to the 100 or so families of the Sikh temple and money instead of food items was collected.
"The cash was collected from local Sikh families who compassionately came together to donate," Kaur said.
Kaur said because of the generous amount collected the youth organization decided to purchase items from Costco and Aldi then distribute the purchased food to five shelters, including Brother's Keeper, Sojourner Truth House in Gary, Center Township in Crown Point, St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen in Hammond and the Hobart Food Pantry.
"A few studies show that the average American family will spend around $200 in groceries every week. Using those numbers, it can be estimated that our cash and food donations will help serve 26 families for over a week," Kaur said.
Member Satpal Singh said this year, due to COVID-19, many more families are struggling to make ends meet.
"A lot of people are struggling so this is one way we can help them," Singh said.
Singh, a 19-year-old college student, said he's been part of the annual Thanksgiving food collection since he was 16.
"I want to encourage other young people as well to do this," Singh said.
Another member, Surajpal Singh, said his group feels blessed and fortunate to be able to assist those families who this year, due to the affects of the pandemic, can't afford the basics including food.
"This gives them a chance to breathe," Surajpal Singh said.
Gurmeet Kaur, who teaches a language class at the temple, said her organization and the Sikh community came together with its funding in a short time period of only a month.
Gurmett Kaur suggested that in coming years her organization could perhaps increase its donations.
"I feel we are all doing a good job but we can do more," Gurmett Kaur said.
Satpal Singh said one of the other things his organization hopes to do is teach others and shine a light on the Sikh religion.
"People don't know about Sikh. This is one way we can spread some awareness," Singh said.
Members of the Sikh Religious Society of Indiana moved into their temple, or gurudwara, at 10005 Colorado St. on Nov. 19, 2005.
Prior to that, members had met for services in an aging farmhouse to the east of the present temple.
The temple, which has a Crown Point address, is located in the town of Merrillville.
Members live throughout Northwest Indiana, western Michigan and the south suburbs of Chicago.
Sikhism is a monotheistic religion that originated in the 15th century in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent.
