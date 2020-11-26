Sikh Religious Society makes Thanksgiving donation

MERRILLVILLE — Helping those in need is one of the pillars of the teachings of the Sikh religion.

It was with that strong religious belief in mind that a youth organization called Vand Ke Chako was formed three years ago under the direction of Hardarshan S. Valia, said Ankur Kaur, a member of the organization.

Kaur and 14 other young people from the Sikh Religious Society of Indiana met Wednesday to pack up five vans and deliver $5,200 worth of food to five shelters.

The mission statement of the Sikh youth organization is to help those in need and spread awareness of its religion, Kaur said.

"Vand Ke Chako is one of the main pillars of teachings in Sikhi. It means to share what you have evenly as a community. This could be in the form of giving to charity and helping those in need. Our group members practice this as a way of living and supporting the community," Kaur said.

Kaur said during the past two years the youth organization, including those from age 16 to mid-20s, has collected and donated food items on Thanksgiving for Brother's Keeper homeless shelter in Gary.

This year, a call was made out to the 100 or so families of the Sikh temple and money instead of food items was collected.