Silver Alert for 2 girls missing from Merrillville canceled

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert for two young girls missing from Northwest Indiana has been canceled.
The Silver Alert was issued Friday 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa. The girls had last been seen at 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville and were believed to be "in extreme danger."
The alert was canceled Saturday, according to the state's Silver Alert website.
Merrillville police did not immediately return a request for comment.
