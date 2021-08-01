 Skip to main content
Silver Alert for 2 girls missing from Merrillville canceled
urgent

11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa were reported missing in a statewide Silver Alert issued Friday.

 Joseph S. Pete

MERRILLVILLE — A statewide Silver Alert for two young girls missing from Northwest Indiana has been canceled. 

The Silver Alert was issued Friday 11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa. The girls had last been seen at 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville and were believed to be "in extreme danger."

The alert was canceled Saturday, according to the state's Silver Alert website

Merrillville police did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story. 

