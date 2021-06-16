Silver alert issued for elderly man

MARKHAM — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Illinois man.

Charles Pope, 83, of Markham, was reported missing at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the silversearchillinois.org website.

Pope is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

A Facebook post by a woman who identified herself as Pope's granddaughter said he may be in northwest Indiana, possibly in the Dyer or Cedar Lake areas.

Anyone with information on Pope's whereabouts is asked to call the Markham Police Department at 708-331-2171.

