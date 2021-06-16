 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver alert issued for elderly man
alert urgent

Silver alert issued for elderly man

Charles Pope
Provided

MARKHAM — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Illinois man.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Charles Pope, 83, of Markham, was reported missing at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the silversearchillinois.org website.

Pope is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

A Facebook post by a woman who identified herself as Pope's granddaughter said he may be in northwest Indiana, possibly in the Dyer or Cedar Lake areas.

Anyone with information on Pope's whereabouts is asked to call the Markham Police Department at 708-331-2171.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts