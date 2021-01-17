Silver Alert issued for missing NWI woman

GARY — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a missing Gary woman.
Cheyenne Westerfield, 22, of Gary, was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.
Police describe Westerfield to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 210 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.
Westerfield was last seen wearing a green wig, a blue coat, a black and brown top, black and brown pants, and brown and black mid-shin boots with fur, police said.
Anyone with information on Westerfield, should call 911, or contact the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Mary Freda
South Lake County Reporter
Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.
