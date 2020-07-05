You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Silver Alert issued for Region man believed to be in danger
alert urgent

Silver Alert issued for Region man believed to be in danger

{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old LaPorte County man

A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing Shane G. Cooper.

 Provided

A Silver Alert was issued statewide Sunday for a missing LaPorte County man who is believed to be in danger and may need urgent medical assistance.

Indiana State Police are asking the public for any tips of the whereabouts of Shane G. Cooper, a 29-year-old man who left a residence on foot in Springfield Township in rural LaPorte County at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police describe Cooper as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a goatee with no mustache and brown hair with bangs.

Cooper was last seen earlier Sunday afternoon in a black T-shirt, blue shorts and gym shoes, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information about Cooper or his current location is urged to call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 800-548-5374, 219-326-7700, or 219-879-3530. Anyone who sees him also can call 911 to report his location.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Old Sheriff’s House in Crown Point reopens with new places to explore

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts