Silver Alert issued for Region man believed to be in danger

A Silver Alert was issued statewide Sunday for a missing LaPorte County man who is believed to be in danger and may need urgent medical assistance.

Indiana State Police are asking the public for any tips of the whereabouts of Shane G. Cooper, a 29-year-old man who left a residence on foot in Springfield Township in rural LaPorte County at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police describe Cooper as 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds. He has hazel eyes, a goatee with no mustache and brown hair with bangs.

Cooper was last seen earlier Sunday afternoon in a black T-shirt, blue shorts and gym shoes, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information about Cooper or his current location is urged to call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office at 800-548-5374, 219-326-7700, or 219-879-3530. Anyone who sees him also can call 911 to report his location.

