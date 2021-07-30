 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for two young girls missing in Merrillville
Silver Alert issued for two young girls missing in Merrillville

Silver Alert issued for woman and two girls missing in Merrillville

11-year-old Jessica Cruz and 7-year-old Sharai Correa are reported missing.

 Joseph S. Pete

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for two young girls and a woman who have gone missing in Merrillville.

Merrillville police are looking 11-year-old Jessica Cruz, 7-year-old Sharai Correa and 49-year-old Maria Correa-Cruz. They disappeared around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville and are believed to be "in extreme danger."

Cruz is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Police described Correa as 4-foot-8 and weighing 60 pounds. She also has brown hair and eyes.

Both girls are Hispanic, according to police.

Correa-Cruz stands 5-foot-6 and weighs an estimated 191 pounds. Police describe her as a Hispanic female with brown and gray hair and brown eyes who was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information about the girls or their whereabouts should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or call 911.

