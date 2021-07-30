Silver Alert issued for two young girls missing in Merrillville

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for two young girls and a woman who have gone missing in Merrillville.

Merrillville police are looking 11-year-old Jessica Cruz, 7-year-old Sharai Correa and 49-year-old Maria Correa-Cruz. They disappeared around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Merrillville and are believed to be "in extreme danger."

Cruz is described as 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.

Police described Correa as 4-foot-8 and weighing 60 pounds. She also has brown hair and eyes.

Both girls are Hispanic, according to police.

Correa-Cruz stands 5-foot-6 and weighs an estimated 191 pounds. Police describe her as a Hispanic female with brown and gray hair and brown eyes who was last seen driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Anyone with information about the girls or their whereabouts should contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or call 911.

