Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Mobile Museum of Tolerance is coming to the Lansing Public Library next week to warn about the corrosive threat of hate.

“The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is the first traveling education center of its kind in the United States and visits school districts and public places across Illinois to offer free education and awareness about the very real threat of hate and intolerance in our communities,” public relations representative Ryan Keith said.

It will stop by the Lansing Public Library at 2750 Indiana Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondayand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The MMOT has proven very popular since its creation, and is now booked to appear in school districts and libraries throughout Illinois well into 2025,” Keith said. “The bus offers workshops and a hands-on educational platform to reach thousands of students and encourage them to speak against bullying, hate, racism, anti-Semitism and much more.”

It’s hosted educational workshops on subjects like civil rights, the Anne Frank story, digital media literacy and the power of ordinary people.

More than 18,000 people have visited the mobile museum, including more than 11,000 last year.

It’s made stops all across the Land of Lincoln, including in south suburban communities like Chicago Heights, Calumet City, Glenwood, Homewood and Flossmoor. The mobile museum has hosted many speakers, including survivors of the Holocaust, the Assyrian genocide and the Lost Boys of Sudan, as well as a reformed white supremacist.

For more information, visit mmot.com.