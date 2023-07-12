Big ideas have small beginnings.

The year was 1953. In a home located in a quiet neighborhood in Michigan City, Indiana, the idea for the Sinai Forum was conceived by a determined woman — Sylvia Bankoff, her husband Dr. Milton Bankoff, Rabbi Karl Richter and a small group of inspired community members. The mission was to provide affordable, exceptional programming on important issues of the day in a town hall setting. Their persistent efforts laid the strong foundation of the esteemed and long-running Sinai Forum in Northwest Indiana.

Seventy years later, and under the stewardship of Purdue University Northwest, the forum continues to draw audiences to listen and engage with speakers on the world’s contemporary issues.

“Our parents would be so proud that Sinai Forum has endured for 70 years,” the Bankoff family said in a statement. “Its success is a testament to the power of ideas and the pursuit of knowledge. They were indebted to Michigan City and wanted to give back to the community through the forum. May this milestone inspire us to shape a brighter future where we embrace intellectual curiosity and thoughtful discourse for many generations to come.”

The forum has welcomed dignitaries to Northwest Indiana including Eleanor Roosevelt, Oprah Winfrey, Elie Wiesel, Jackie Robinson, Mae Jemison, Ralph Bunche, Prime Minister Clement Attlee and more recently, Charles Krauthammer, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, Steve Wozniak, Bryan Stevenson, Anthony Rizzo and Gloria Steinem. Invited speakers have recalled key moments of their professional and personal journeys, highlighted their insightful discoveries and posed deep questions about the relevant topics that intrigue us.

“Growing up in Northwest Indiana, one of my earlier lasting memories was at 10 years old going to see Walter Cronkite at the Sinai Forum,” said Bob Cohn, a member of the board of advisers to Sinai Forum. “He had such a world presence and even today I am amazed by how many world influencers I have seen speak at the forum. Where else in our region can we go to listen and talk with individuals who have experienced life, sharing their stories from all over the world?”

From Nobel Prize recipients to former heads of state, Pulitzer Prize winners to professional athletes, scientists, nationally recognized media personalities and famous performing artists, Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest offers topics appealing to various disciplines and interests.

“Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest serves as a significant platform for distinguished individuals to share their lessons, insights, advice and predictions for humanity’s contemporary issues,” said Leslie Plesac, executive director of Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest. “We are immensely proud to celebrate seven decades of conversations and inquiry allowing residents of Northwest Indiana’s communities to gather, listen and engage with some of the world’s most compelling minds.”

The upcoming season will kick off Sept. 17 with former Purdue University President and two-term Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels. The fall series will also feature: Chicago Cubs manager David Ross; New York Times bestselling author Anthony Ray Hinton; journalists Jennifer Griffin and Benjamin Hall; Dr. Bruce D. Perry, teacher, clinician and researcher in children’s mental health and the neurosciences; and geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan.

The Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest stands as an invaluable resource to Northwest Indiana, Plesac said. The forum to this day meets the mission the pioneering members sought to provide — an avenue of reflection, intellectualism, imagination and adventure to invigorate a thirst for knowledge and help bring answers to life’s biggest questions.

The Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest has long been supported by donors and individuals who value the programming offered by the series.

Tickets for the milestone 70th season are available at pnw.edu/sinai-forum. Seats are limited. Secure a spot to engage with topics on global affairs and politics, journalism, mental health, criminal justice and more, as several acclaimed personalities visit Northwest Indiana to share their wisdom and observations.