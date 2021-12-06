Sinai Forum speaker: Rise in prison population a blow to justice

WESTVILLE — Bryan Stevenson urged his audience Sunday to recognize the power of proximity in bringing justice in the United States.
“There is a justice deficit in our nation. I see it in very stark terms,” he told hundreds of people who attended the latest in a series of Sinai Forum lectures hosted by Purdue University Northwest.
Stevenson is the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama. The institute of which he is executive director has won major legal challenges exonerating innocent death row inmates, helped children prosecuted as adults and more.
“We live in a country that has the highest rate of incarceration in the world," he said. "Our prison population is largely stable through most of the 20th century, but in the late 1970s into the 1980s, we did something that fundamentally changed our society,” he said.
The prison population went from about 300,000 in the 1970s to 2.3 million today.
“We have nearly 6 million people on probation or parole,” he said. “There are 70 million people who have criminal arrest histories, which means when they try to get a loan or get a job they get disfavored by that history.”
The number of women going to jails and prisons has jumped 800 percent in the last 25 years, with 80 percent of them single parents with minor children, he said. That dramatically impacts the lives of their children, who become more likely to go to jail or prison themselves.
In 2001, the Bureau of Justice Statistics projected that 1 in 3 black male babies were expected to go to jail at some point in their lifetime. More significant was the indifference with which that data was accepted, he said. “We did not engage in a pandemic-like response when we heard those figures.”
An 'absence of hope'
As Stevenson visits poor communities, “I am often confronted with this profound absence of hope,” he said. “There are zip codes all across this country where the rate of incarceration is incredibly high.”
When combat veterans return to the United States, he said, some of them are suffering from the constant stress they have experienced overseas. “That’s happening in communities all across this country to young children,” he said.
“We’re aggravating those students’ trauma when we threaten them with suspension and expulsion for not doing what we tell them to do,” Stevenson said.
“Our very democracy is being challenged by people who seem to prefer their partisan perspective over the health of their community,” he said.
To address the justice deficit in Northwest Indiana and the rest of the nation, he said, the first step is to get closer to the poor and other groups who are marginalized. When you’re separated, you don’t hear what needs to be done and how it affects others.
When we get close to people who are different and have different perspectives, affirm their perspective and their humanity, Stevenson urged. “I believe it is the essence of what it means to do justice.”
“We have to get close enough to embrace people who are struggling, to embrace people who are suffering,” he said.
Work on Death Row
While studying law at Harvard, Stevenson went to Atlanta to work with attorneys who have clients on death row.
“They told me to explain to this man that he wasn’t at risk of execution anytime in the next year,” he said.
Stevenson had planned to spend an hour with the inmate. Three hours later, he said, the guards burst into the room and threw the prisoner against the wall. “They treated him so violently.”
“I said it’s my fault, I stayed too late, but they ignored me,” Stevenson said. The prisoner resisted, then planted his feet and said, “Bryan, don’t worry about this. You just come back.”
“I knew my journey to higher ground was tied to him,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson also urged his listeners to change some of the narratives they have inherited.
The nation’s war on drugs is misguided, he said, by focusing on drug possession as a criminal offense. “We could have said that people suffering from addiction and dependency have a health problem,” he said.
Nations that have done this have been successful.
“We made the choice we made because of something I call the politics of fear and anger,” he said.
Putting kids in jail
That fear and anger have affected how the nation treats youthful offenders.
“We began demonizing children in the 1980s,” he said, with the narrative that some kids look and act like children but are super predators.
“We began putting children in jail and prisons,” Stevenson said. “We put 5-year-old children in handcuffs for behaviors we all did.”
Racial narratives, too, “have contaminated the atmosphere.” The nation has a long history of racial injustice, Stevenson noted. “We’re going to have to talk about some things we haven’t talked about before.”
“We killed millions of native people when Europeans came.”
It’s genocide, but “we created a racial narrative instead,” he said. “We said, those native people, they’re savages. They’re different.”
The U.S. Civil War was fought over the issue of slavery. Everyone knows the North won the war, but “the South won the narrative war because that philosophy of white supremacy persisted,” Stevenson said.
Older people of color talk of terrorism that drove blacks to northern cities. “They went to those communities as refugees and exiles of terror in the American South,” not for better jobs and opportunities as the history textbooks say.
“There are no Adolf Hitler statues in Germany,” Stevenson said, but Jefferson Davis Day is still a state holiday in Alabama.
“My interest is liberation. I believe there is something better waiting for us,” Stevenson said. “We cannot get there if we do not commit to truth and justice.”
Hope, too, is vital. “Your hope is your superpower,” he said. “Hope is the thing that allows us to do the things that must be done.”
Do justice and love mercy, Stevenson said. “Collectively we can create a just society.”