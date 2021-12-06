Sinai Forum speaker: Rise in prison population a blow to justice

In 2001, the Bureau of Justice Statistics projected that 1 in 3 black male babies were expected to go to jail at some point in their lifetime. More significant was the indifference with which that data was accepted, he said. “We did not engage in a pandemic-like response when we heard those figures.”

An 'absence of hope'

As Stevenson visits poor communities, “I am often confronted with this profound absence of hope,” he said. “There are zip codes all across this country where the rate of incarceration is incredibly high.”

When combat veterans return to the United States, he said, some of them are suffering from the constant stress they have experienced overseas. “That’s happening in communities all across this country to young children,” he said.

“We’re aggravating those students’ trauma when we threaten them with suspension and expulsion for not doing what we tell them to do,” Stevenson said.

“Our very democracy is being challenged by people who seem to prefer their partisan perspective over the health of their community,” he said.