HEBRON — Spc. Nicholas Idalski, a recent Crown Point High School graduate who had hoped to make a career of the Army, was killed in Ramadi, Iraq in 2005 just two months before he was supposed to return home.
He had just returned home on leave that January for a family emergency. His mother, Kim Greenberg, will never forget the night before he had to go back, she wrote in a letter that her son, Steve Idalski, read at a site dedication for the Northwest Indiana Middle East Veterans Memorial on Sunday.
That night before Nicholas Idalski had to board a plane back to the war, they sat alone at the kitchen table and talked about the what-ifs.
"He said he felt like that proverbial cat with nine lives and he'd used up 13," Greenberg, now a Florida resident, wrote in the letter. "We talked about what he wanted if he didn't make it back home because he wasn't writing that letter.
"That was the hardest conversation I have ever had and one no mother wants. The next was a knock on the door and listening to those words 'on behalf of a grateful nation.' You really don't hear much after that because of the roaring in your ears as your heart and soul shatter. Once you heard those words, you know exactly what it means: He's never coming home except in a flag-draped casket. Your world is never the same."
Idalski is one of the 27 fallen military service members from the seven-country Northwest Indiana region who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the Middle East. They will be honored at the new memorial on a 1.5-acre site at Park Place and W. Wilson Street in Hebron. The Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway are planning to build a new memorial for the fallen and the thousands of veterans from Northwest Indiana who served in the Persian Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the War in Afghanistan, as well as Syria, Lebanon, Beirut and other places in the Middle East.
"It is a bittersweet memorial for Gold Star families," Greenberg wrote. "I am proud of my son, to see his name in memorial, to know that he will forever be honored and remembered, yet heartbroken to see his name and know it is only memories that we have left. It is also with gratitude to know that Nick and his brothers and sisters in arms will never be forgotten. So say their names out loud and tell their stories well. When you do, you're honoring them."
Dozens braved a chilly, grey, rainy day Sunday, gathering under a slate sky to consecrate a muddy patch of ground that will someday be home to the memorial. Hebron also broke ground on the Veterans Memorial Trail, a 10.5-mile trail between the town and Crown Point that runs by the Lake County Korean Veterans Memorial in Leroy and the planned Lake County World Wars I & II Veterans and Holocaust Memorial in Crown Point.
Hebron is leasing land off State Road 231 for 99 years for the memorial, part of the Veterans Memorial Parkway that's also just 2.1 miles north of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Stoney Run County Park. Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway President Mitch Barloga said veterans from the Middle East will help design the new memorial, which also will recognize PTSD and other problems veterans have suffered since returning home.
"We have a theme on the parkway," Barloga said. "We're here to dedicate this to all the men and women who have served us honorably in times of war and peace in our nation's history. We're trying to do this chronologically as much as possible, where we have Vietnam and Korean and of course World War I and II in Crown Point. This is the endpoint, honoring those who served in the Middle East."
More than 410,000 Hoosiers have served in the military, making up 2% of the nation's total veterans, State Rep. Lisa Beck said.
About 13% of Hoosier veterans served during the Persian Gulf War, while 6% served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan after Sept. 11, she said.
"The Northwest Indiana Middle East Memorial is important to our entire community because it recognizes those that not only served during this time but those that made the ultimate sacrifice," Beck said. "It is important for us to recognize that veterans are facing financial difficulties across the U.S. About 1.5 million veterans live in poverty. Veterans face specific and unique health concerns, especially those from the Persian Gulf War. According to the National Veterans Administration, 20 veterans a day commit suicide."
Col. Andrew Fitzgerald with the Indiana Guard Reserve said Sept. 11 affected everyone, including many National Guardsmen and reservists in Indiana who were often mobilized and deployed in the years thereafter. The 33-year military veteran was dispatched to a combat mission in Afghanistan in 2004 and 2005 that changed his life.
"After all the deployments and all the time serving, I never forgot one thing: This is a great country, folks," he said. "God bless us all."