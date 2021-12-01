Six lots eyed for subdivision in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A six-lot subdivision is proposed on a 2.25-parcel next to the Weil-McLain plant on Blaine Street.

Attorney Barry McDonnell reviewed plans with the Planning Commission. Lake & Blaine LLC previously gained approval to rezone the parcel from manufacturing to residential.

“These are generously sized Sheridan Beach lots, which will make building on them easier,” he said. The lots are 50% larger than required by the zoning ordinance.

The six lots won’t fill the entire parcel. A second phase would require more work, including haggling over access to back lots, sewer lines, easements and more, McDonnell said.

A traffic study would be needed if the second phase has four or more lots, because a study is required when there are 10 or more lots in a planned subdivision, Planning Director Skyler York said. Almost half of Blaine Street would be included in that plan. Sidewalks would be required, too.

“The six lots, generally speaking, would be the low-hanging fruit,” he said. “It could be some time before we come back before you for that southern portion.”