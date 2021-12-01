Six lots eyed for subdivision in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A six-lot subdivision is proposed on a 2.25-parcel next to the Weil-McLain plant on Blaine Street.
Attorney Barry McDonnell reviewed plans with the Planning Commission. Lake & Blaine LLC previously gained approval to rezone the parcel from manufacturing to residential.
“These are generously sized Sheridan Beach lots, which will make building on them easier,” he said. The lots are 50% larger than required by the zoning ordinance.
The six lots won’t fill the entire parcel. A second phase would require more work, including haggling over access to back lots, sewer lines, easements and more, McDonnell said.
A traffic study would be needed if the second phase has four or more lots, because a study is required when there are 10 or more lots in a planned subdivision, Planning Director Skyler York said. Almost half of Blaine Street would be included in that plan. Sidewalks would be required, too.
“The six lots, generally speaking, would be the low-hanging fruit,” he said. “It could be some time before we come back before you for that southern portion.”
The developer hasn’t decided what to do with those southern lots. Mulligan Street might be extended, or the lots might not even be developed. Perhaps the city would want to put a lift station there.
“We want single-family homes, they want single-family homes,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said, but people will question whether these will be used for Airbnb homes.
McDonnell replied that he’s about to move full-time into the Sheridan Beach area. He’s not opposed to short-term rentals. “To me it’s part of the character of the neighborhood,” he said. The market might say people like being allowed to use their home however they want.
“Full-time residents are equally problematic. Long-term rentals can be equally problematic,” he said. “Ultimately the market will decide whether there’s more value in putting more restrictions on rentals or having more rentals.”
The mix in Sheridan Beach strikes him as 50/50, so ultimate buyers of the new homes might be representative of that mix, McDonnell said.
Excavation for the new subdivision wouldn’t happen before spring.
“This sounds like a nice development. It follows all the rules. It’s better than having vacant land there,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-Large, said.