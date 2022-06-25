Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI, monkeypox identified in Gary

Monkeypox symptoms include a blistering rash, fatigue, fevers, chills, headaches, muscle aches, backaches and swollen lymph nodes. '

It is spread through person-to-person contact with body fluids, sores or contaminated items like clothing and bed sheets. Individuals are considered infectious until all of the rash scabs have fallen off and a new layer of skin has grown.

Currently, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 26 cases of monkeypox in Illinois and one in Ohio. The man in Gary was said to have recently traveled to Illinois before returning to Indiana.

Overall, there are 200 confirmed cases in the country.

Regarding coronavirus, the pandemic has accounted for 1,765 deaths in Lake County; 546 in Porter County; 367 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 143 in Jasper County.

Cases statewide are increasing, showing a continual fluctuation after the decrease seen last week. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled 1,224, up from 1,157 last week.

Lake County is the Indiana county with the second-highest amount of reported COVID-19 cases since the pandemic's start, 113,524 cases. Marion County, home to Indianapolis, leads with 234,393 cases.

Over the border, 7,346 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic began. The number is currently at 8,426 for Calumet City.

Records show that 58.2% of Hoosiers ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.