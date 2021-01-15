Skating rinks open at Dyer's Northgate Park

DYER — Skaters, get ready to glide.
The town opened two new ice rinks on Tuesday at the tennis courts of Northgate Park along Calumet Avenue in Dyer, a project that has been long in the making, Dyer Director of Parks and Recreation Michael O'Shea said.
A handful of people visited the outdoor rinks on opening day, O'Shea said. The rinks were closed Wednesday and Thursday due to warm temperatures.
"It's not refrigerated or anything like that, so it's dependent a lot on weather," he said of the 40-by-80-foot natural ice rink.
When colder temperatures move into the Region — O'Shea predicted weather will be cold enough early next week — the rinks will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until mid-March, weather depending.
"As the weather does get cold, we'll open everything up," he said. "Monday was really biting cold, actually, and actually the rink was really solid, so that's why we decided to open it up on Tuesday, to see if we could get at least one day to skate, knowing that it was going to be 40 degrees (Wednesday) and even Thursday."
O'Shea said after Monday, both rinks should reopen, adding the park department will see if the rink could reopen this weekend.
The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will remain in the low- to mid-30s in Dyer until Wednesday next week.
There isn't a fee to skate at the rink, O'Shea said, adding skate rentals are not available.
O'Shea noted there are mats at the rinks so skaters can put on skates before hitting the ice.
"It's open for Dyer residents, although any resident could use it from St. John, or Schererville, or Munster, anybody who's interested in it," O'Shea said. "They would just show up and skate."
Along with a natural ice rink, there is a smaller synthetic rink, which is made of 18-by-18-inch synthetic ice tiles.
"The idea with that was for any younger skater that didn't want to go on the ice rink — they could just skate on the fake ice, synthetic ice," he said. "Although, any adults could actually do it, too."
The synthetic ice, O'Shea said, acts like normal ice, except it doesn't melt.
"When it is warmer, you would still be able to use that," he said of the synthetic ice. "We intend to use some of that, hopefully, at some of the summer events that we do, too."
Although people have inquired, neither rink will be used for hockey, "at least right now," O'Shea said. Guidelines posted at the rinks prohibit hockey games, hockey sticks, hockey equipment and nets.
Both rinks are illuminated by tower lights that town staff turn on and off when the rink is open, O'Shea noted.
The department purchased both rinks in fall 2020 from Pure Hockey, and the entire project cost between $11,000 and $12,000; rink setup began in December, O'Shea said.
Those looking to skate at Northgate Park should check the Park Department's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dyer.parks.3, or call the department at 219-865-2505, to ensure the rinks are open.