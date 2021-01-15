Skating rinks open at Dyer's Northgate Park

There isn't a fee to skate at the rink, O'Shea said, adding skate rentals are not available.

O'Shea noted there are mats at the rinks so skaters can put on skates before hitting the ice.

"It's open for Dyer residents, although any resident could use it from St. John, or Schererville, or Munster, anybody who's interested in it," O'Shea said. "They would just show up and skate."

Along with a natural ice rink, there is a smaller synthetic rink, which is made of 18-by-18-inch synthetic ice tiles.

"The idea with that was for any younger skater that didn't want to go on the ice rink — they could just skate on the fake ice, synthetic ice," he said. "Although, any adults could actually do it, too."

The synthetic ice, O'Shea said, acts like normal ice, except it doesn't melt.

"When it is warmer, you would still be able to use that," he said of the synthetic ice. "We intend to use some of that, hopefully, at some of the summer events that we do, too."