Skeleton house, Ravenfell Manor and other Region yard haunts go big with Halloween decorations

Munster resident Cesar Castro sat skeletons at a bistro table to wave at passing cars on Hohman Avenue at the request of his wife two years ago.
He jokes she must regret it.
Like Dr. Frankenstein's creation, it's become a rampaging monster no one can control.
"Two turned into four," he said. "Four turned into eight."
Castro now spends weeks filling his yard at Hohman and Gregory avenues in Munster with plastic skeletons he fondly calls "skellies" in various "humerus" scenes: proposing marriage, riding on a pirate ship and fleeing from a giant T-Rex. One of Home Depot's coveted 12-foot-tall skeletons looms over the menagerie of skeletons riding carriages, playing football and performing alien autopsies.
The Munster skeleton house, or Funny Bones, as it's now formally called, has become a social media sensation and a destination every Halloween season. Passing cars slow down. People snap pictures to post online. Parents shepherd their children around the elaborate displays.
"I love Halloween, and it is especially fun when people go out of their way to make it memorable for all. The house on Hohman Avenue in Munster is the perfect example," fan Karen Maravilla said. "They spent a great deal of time, effort, enthusiasm and money to create a spooktacular destination.
"The vignettes have been designed to add a scare factor as well as provide laughter at the silliness. Thank you to the household that puts their 'soul' into this 'undertaking.' Ghouls and ghosts alike look forward to viewing the skeleton estate."
Castro is not the only homeowner who goes big with Halloween decorations and animated displays this time of year. Funny Bones is one of many popular yard haunts around Northwest Indiana, including The Haunting of Hollowtree Court in Crown Point, the Alfred Hitchcock Cemetery in Valparaiso, the Death Depot in Porter and Midsom Manor in Munster. They attract tons of visitors looking for spooky sights and fearsome frights, often collecting donations for food pantries, animal shelters and other nonprofits.
Castro works to make Funny Bones bigger and better every year. This year, he added evil clowns and a second giant skeleton with a Jack-o'-lantern head. Its giant hands hover over the clowns like they're strung-up puppets, so as to maintain the skeleton theme.
"They're run by the skeleton puppet master," Castro said. "He's a puppet master with string or rope from his fingertips."
Castro has spent several weeks assembling elaborate scenes, including skeletons sitting on a picnic table under a chandelier of skulls. Their macabre meal includes a bloody stump of a foot, a plastic rat and a blood-filled wine glass spilled over the table.
"I try to change up the scenes but keep some of the fan favorites like the dinosaurs, the proposal and the Santa," he said. "I'm always sticking them up like with the fishing scene where there's now skeleton fish in the plastic pool."
Instead of a lawnmower running over a skeleton spider, there's now a skeleton riding a big tarantula. A skeleton was climbing a tree to escape a skeleton dog last year; this year, the dog caught his foot. A 5-foot-tall skeleton with a beer can in his hand is petting the baby T-Rex skeleton, not realizing the big T-Rex skeleton is looming menacingly behind him.
"With the big skeleton I found him two 5-foot-long sabertooth cats he's walking as pets on chains," Castro said. "I'm always thinking, 'How can I change this. How can I do this better?'"
People constantly stop by while he's putting out the Halloween decorations in his yard. He feeds off public affirmation.
"People are always saying they're loving it," Castro said. "They're saying thank you and great job. Kids really love it. Some people bring their kids before taking them to school in the morning and then again while bringing them back in the afternoon so they can see the progress."
So many people have asked to donate, Castro put out a bucket for donations to help cover his expenses this year. He plans to accept cat and dog food donations to give to a local animal shelter in future years.
"Everybody loves it," he said. "If there's a traffic jam on Hohman it's people slowing down to see it. People take videos and pictures. Photographers even come from out of state. I love being able to make people so happy. If you need a laugh, it will make you smile. A lot of it is funny scenes."
For Castro, it's just a magical season.
"I have a big obsession with horror films and scary movies," he said. "I watch them over and over."
He plans to startle trick-or-treaters while dressed as Jigsaw from the "Saw" movies this year.
"Last year we broke the tricycle because it wasn't designed for adults to fit on it," he said. "But this year it's been reinforced for adult weight."
Ravenfell Manor
Ravenfell Manor at 715 W. Alice St. in Kouts also goes big for Halloween.
Partners Brandon Johnston and Carl Pyles have been decorating the Gothic Halloween house in southern Porter County since 2010. They fill their lawn with spider webs, skulls, cackling witches, banshees, spiders, demonic pumpkins and other eldritch creatures in increasingly elaborate scenes.
"At first we just wanted to be the Halloween house on the block and bought all the stuff from stores," Johnston said. "Now almost everything is hand-built. We create it with a heat gun and PVC base structure. It's hand-made with PVC, wood and wrought-iron fencing around the yard. It gets bigger and better every year."
It's a "Haunt Against Hunger" that gathered more than 951 pounds of donation in a food drive in 2019. The annual attraction was more subdued last year because of COVID-19, but they hope to break the record this year. Ravenfell Manor collects donations of nonperishable food, canned vegetables, cereal, toiletries and household items.
Expect an even more spooktacular display this year.
"We do street-side viewing and a walk-through," Johnston said. "It's dark fantasy. It's dark enchantment without the blood and gore. It still spooks and scares a lot of people. Ravenfell is a missed gem. It's out-of-the-way but very unique."
Displays include The Flayed Beast and His Hound, the Raven King and Goliath the Pumpkin Lord. They have gotten so elaborate Johnston has written a series of stories to chronicle the mythology of the Ravenfell family and the various characters who populate the annual yard haunt. His book, "Ravenfell Chronicles Origins," written under the pen name Brand J. Alexander, is sold on Amazon, on the Ravenfell Manor website and in the gift shop at the massive haunted house display.
"I was told the best haunts have backstories," he said. "I always wanted to be an author so I wrote about Ravenfell Manor and how it came to be. It's dark fantasy in a super fantasy style. It's four separate tales leading up to the harvest of souls."
He decided to act on his dream to be an author and start writing the book one Halloween after being diagnosed with and recovering from stage 4 cancer.
"It tells the story of the dark heart of Ravenfell," Johnston said. "I just love fantasy and creating a different world, whether with words or PVC and garden hose. I like something that takes you away from reality where you can become someone else and transform your yard into a dark fantasy world. I want people who see this telling their grandkids in 20 or 30 years, 'You won't believe what I saw.' It's an experience, not your average Halloween decorations. We don't do inflatables. It's a complete experience, an enchanted world you can walk through several times before seeing everything."
'It's magic'
Ravenfell Manor is appropriate for all ages. It's set up about two weeks before Halloween and best viewed in the dark, Johnston said.
It's something he wanted to do since he was a kid.
"When I was younger, a Marine lived near me," he said. "He had a crab apple tree and would camp out in camo by his house when trick-or-treaters would come through. He was hiding in the dark and would pop out and give everybody a king-sized candy bar. I wanted to be that house on Halloween. When my partner and I lived together in an apartment in Valparaiso, he decorated with cutesy Halloween stuff. When we got a house, I said there would be no more cutesy Halloween decorations."
Now their hand-crafted props are so elaborate they sell them out of a gift shop to people looking to decorate their own yards or haunts. They have, for instance, realistic-looking foam tombstones and vine creatures from their harvest of souls haunted pumpkin patch display.
"Halloween just leaves me with a glow," he said. "Leading up to Halloween I'm filled with adrenaline. When the kids show up and you've lit everything up, it's magic. When I was a kid I was obsessed with Halloween."
Johnston tries to improve Ravenfell Manor every year to give people a reason to come back.
"One year I made a werewolf and some kids asked if it was a dog," he said. "I made it bigger and meaner the next year and no one ever asked if it was a dog again."
Visitors on Halloween might see the Raven King himself roaming the grounds. There's a pet cemetery, fog and a "fountain of death."
Over the years, it's become the stuff of local lore in town.
"Someone read the story, thought it was real and warned neighbors not to come here, thinking it was actually haunted or possessed," Johnston said.
Scores of people come every night during October. More than 350 trick-or-treaters typically show up on Halloween, getting full-sized candy bars for braving the eerie haunt filled with skeleton and realistic-looking decayed zombies. They keep bags of mini candy in reserve in case they run out.
"There's not a haunt like this one," he said. "There's some great ones, but this blows it out of the water."
For more information, visit ravenfellmanor.com or find Ravenfell Manor on Facebook.
