Skeleton house, Ravenfell Manor and other Region yard haunts go big with Halloween decorations

He decided to act on his dream to be an author and start writing the book one Halloween after being diagnosed with and recovering from stage 4 cancer.

"It tells the story of the dark heart of Ravenfell," Johnston said. "I just love fantasy and creating a different world, whether with words or PVC and garden hose. I like something that takes you away from reality where you can become someone else and transform your yard into a dark fantasy world. I want people who see this telling their grandkids in 20 or 30 years, 'You won't believe what I saw.' It's an experience, not your average Halloween decorations. We don't do inflatables. It's a complete experience, an enchanted world you can walk through several times before seeing everything."

'It's magic'

Ravenfell Manor is appropriate for all ages. It's set up about two weeks before Halloween and best viewed in the dark, Johnston said.

It's something he wanted to do since he was a kid.